San Jose State Football Tweaks Home Jerseys, Adds Modernized Look For 2025
San Jose State will have a new look next season.
Over the last few seasons, Spartans fans have hailed their team's jersey combos in college football. At home, they went with all blues, containing an Under Armour logo, Mountain West patch, the team name ‘San Jose State,’ and a number, all in yellow. On the road, the Spartans went with an all white combination with blue accents.
Some teams would stop there, but the Spartans did not, adding three alternate uniforms. First, an all yellow outfit represented their secondary color. They also have a gray set give a more neutral look. Finally, San Jose State released the “city nights” uniforms. In other words, an all black look containing ‘San Jose’ in a unique font. They were announced just before their matchup against Boise State last season.
The Spartans look was iconic, but they are changing it up just a bit. Like the new under armour jerseys, they will use a centralized sponsor, with the Mountain West patch remaining on the left. They are changing the all yellow accent look to a white, with yellow outlines to keep the primary and secondary colors. Also, San Jose State’s primary logo, the spartan head, will now be on the shoulder of the jersey.
The look keeps a classic feel for Spartan football, but adds a modern touch to help add to the present.
This likely will mean that San Jose State will change up the majority of their jerseys. With the white, yellow, and gray uniforms following a similar jersey structure, it is fair to say that each one will get a modern touch attached.
These new uniforms represent the Spartans well. Coming off of a positive debut season under Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State is ready to push for a Mountain West championship appearance this season. The jerseys keep a classic look, remembering all the success and tradition, but also modernizing it for what fans hope will be a natural progression for Niumatalolo's squad.
SJSU open the season on August 29 against Central Michigan.