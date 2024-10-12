UNLV Football: Big First Half Propels Rebels Past Utah State in Friday Clash
For the UNLV Rebels, Friday night in Logan, Utah produced another productive outing. Bouncing back from an overtime loss to Syracuse last week, the Rebels went over the 50-point mark for the third time this year, improving to 5-1 and 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play with a 50-34 result at Utah State.
UNLV are now one win away from securing back-to-back trips to the postseason for the first time in the program's Division I history.
27-0 Second Quarter For UNLV
The second quarter was one of near-perfect football by Barry Odom's team. The Rebels' defense had two takeaways (fumble and an interception), forced a turnover on downs, and forced a punt on a drive that went backwards two yards in three offensive snaps. Meanwhile the offense scored three touchdowns and kicked two field goals in that same frame. It was UNLV's performance in that second quarter that put the game largely out of reach for the Aggies at 41-7 before the halftime whistle.
This marked the first time that UNLV scored 40 points or more in a half against an FBS opponent.
Phenomenal Defensive Day For Woodard
Since he was named the Mountain West's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year heading into the 2024 season, linebacker Jackson Woodard has lived up to the hype. Woodard finished this contest with 12 tackles, 0.5 for a loss, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions. Friday marked Woodard's first multi-interception game of his career.
Second-Best Rushing Performance of UNLV's Season
At quarterback, Hajj Malik-Williams threw for 233 yards (his most in a UNLV uniform) and three touchdowns, two to Ricky White. However, it was the Rebels' running game that really helped cement the win from the offensive side. Four ball carriers combined for 313 yards on the ground, with Jai'Den "Jet" Thomas and Kylin James both going over the century mark. Thomas finished with 139 rushing yards, the most by a UNLV player since Odom took over prior to last season. Thomas also becomes the fourth different UNLV player to rush for over 100 yards in a game this season.
The Rebels take another road trip next week as they travel to Oregon State for an October 19 matchup on The CW.
Utah State's tumultuous season continues as they fall to 1-5 and travel to New Mexico on the 19th.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty Named Midseason All-American By Reese's Senior Bowl
James Madison Football Gets Back On Track In Thursday Win Over Coastal Carolina
TAKEAWAYS: Western Kentucky Moves To 2-0 in Conference Play With UTEP Win