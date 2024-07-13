UNLV Football: Two Rebels Earn Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year Awards
During the Mountain West Conference's Media Days this week, the league named several players worthy of preseason honors in their respective categories. Two players from the league runners-up UNLV Rebels were among those honored.
UNLV senior kick returner Jacob De Jesus was named the Preseason MW Special Teams Player of the Year. De Jesus earned second-team All-America honors from USA Today and third-team honors from Phill Steele in 2023. He had 1,079 total return yards last season.
Meanwhile, UNLV senior linebackerJackson Woodard was named Preseason MW Co-Defensive Player of the Year alongside Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein. 117 total tackles last season, along with nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Both helped UNLV reach the Mountain West title game and their highest win total since 1984. The Rebels finished 9-5 last season in head coach Barry Odom's first year with the program and appeared in their first bowl game since 2013.
UNLV open their 2024 season on August 31 at Houston. The Rebels were picked to finish second in the Mountain West in the league's media poll and received four first-place votes.