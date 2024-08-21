Week Zero - Delaware State @ Hawaii: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Date, Storylines
The FCS' Delaware State Hornets will make the long journey to the island of Oahu to kick off the college football season against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Now in Timmy Chang's third season as head coach, Hawaii have aspirations of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2020. They will likely do so behind a passing offense that accumulated 276.4 yards per game in 2023, just outside the top-25 in FBS.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Delaware State Hornets (0-0, 0-0 MEAC) @ Hawaii Warriors (0-0, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 11:59 PM ET/8:59 PM PT/5:59 PM Hawaii Time
Location: T.C. Ching Athletics Complex - Honolulu, Hawaii
TV: Spectrum Pay Per View / Team1Sports
Storylines
-UH quarterback Brayden Schager has been named to the watch lists for the Manning Award, Maxwell Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, AFCA Good Works Team, and Wuerffel Trophy. In 2023, the Texas native led the Mountain West in passing yards (3,542), touchdown passes (26), points responsible for (168), and ranked #2 in total offense (277.3 ypg)
- Hawaii historically fare well against FCS opponents. The Warriors have not lost to an FCS team since 2001. Hawaii has played at least one FCS opponent 16 of the last 17 years. They play two this season with a home date against Northern Iowa set for September 21.
- Delaware State are reportedly already having trouble actually reaching the islands after a "bus snafu" caused them to miss their flight from New York's JFK airport on Tuesday evening. It's not an ideal start to a week where they are already 27.5-point underdogs and will have to adjust to a six-hour time difference.