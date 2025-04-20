James Madison DB Chauncey Logan Enters Transfer Portal
James Madison senior cornerback Chauncey Logan has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.
Logan appeared in 33 games for the Dukes, starting 21 times.
Over his three-year career, the Salem, VA. native recorded 85 tackles with six tackles for loss, three interceptions and 19 pass breakups.
Logan was an all-state performer on both sides of the ball, playing both receiver and cornerback in high school, but was lightly recruited.
The 6-1, 200-pounder wasn’t rated by any of the major recruiting services and signed with James Madison in the class of 2022.
As a true freshman, Logan quickly earned playing time and found himself in the starting lineup, making eight starts for James Madison in 2022.
Logan recorded 17 tackles (nine solo) along with one interception and a team-high 10 pass breakups – which ranked third in Sun Belt Conference in pass breakups per game (1.0) and sixth in passes defended per game (1.1).
As a sophomore, Logan started all 13 contests and earned all-Sun Belt honorable mention honors, recording 45 tackles with four tackles for loss and one interception.
However, Logan found himself outside the starting lineup as a junior, starting only three games in 2024.
Logan is represented by Oscar Monnier and CJ Agnone of 3Strand Sports and Entertainment.