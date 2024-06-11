RECRUITING: 3-Star Asheville Running Back Visiting App State This Week
In late May, running back Max Guest announced his commitment to Appalachian State Mountaineers for the 2025 season. Guest is a three-star prospect from A.C. Reynolds High School in Asheville, NC - roughly a two-hour drive southwest of Boone.
Guest will take his official visit to Appalachian State on June 13, per 247Sports.
Guest also received offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Connecticut, Old Dominion, and North Carolina State.
As of July of 2023, recruits can take official visits to as many schools as they choose, but may only take one official visit per school. Previously, recruits were only permitted five official visits before signing.
So far, Appalachian State have two other commitments in the class of 2025: Utah quarterback Jett Niu and Georgia lineman Kaden Ellis. Neither have scheduled their own official visit with Shawn Clark's program, as of now.