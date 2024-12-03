G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 15

Terrance Carter 0 runs the ball as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on South Alabama at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Terrance Carter 0 runs the ball as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on South Alabama at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
1. Louisiana

2. Marshall

3. Georgia Southern

4. James Madison

5. Arkansas State

6. Texas State

7. South Alabama

8. Coastal Carolina

9. Old Dominion

10. Louisiana-Monroe

11. App State

12. Georgia State

13. Troy

14. Southern Miss

The Sun Belt Conference Championship game is finally set as Louisiana will host Marshall on Saturday (6:30 PM ET/ESPN). Marshall clinched its spot in the title game after a 35-33 double-overtime win over James Madison on the road.

Charles Huff’s club came back from 17 points down as Jadrius Green-McKnight’s interception return helped to give the Thundering Herd enough to top the Dukes.

The Ragin Cajuns saw running back Zylan Perry rush for 150 yards and two touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette earned a spot in the SBC Championship Game for the fifth time in the seven-season history of the contest – beating ULM 37-23 on Saturday. The regular season finale win clinches Louisiana’s spot in the title game, while sending Bryant Vincent’s ULM club to their seventh loss – meaning the Warhawks’ six-game losing streak will cause them to miss out on postseason play.

Lastly, Coastal Carolina picked up their sixth win to become bowl eligible, beating Georgia State, 48-27.

The win gives Coastal a boost over ODU and ULM in our final power rankings. 

