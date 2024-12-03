Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 15
1. Louisiana
2. Marshall
3. Georgia Southern
4. James Madison
5. Arkansas State
6. Texas State
7. South Alabama
8. Coastal Carolina
9. Old Dominion
10. Louisiana-Monroe
11. App State
12. Georgia State
13. Troy
14. Southern Miss
The Sun Belt Conference Championship game is finally set as Louisiana will host Marshall on Saturday (6:30 PM ET/ESPN). Marshall clinched its spot in the title game after a 35-33 double-overtime win over James Madison on the road.
Charles Huff’s club came back from 17 points down as Jadrius Green-McKnight’s interception return helped to give the Thundering Herd enough to top the Dukes.
The Ragin Cajuns saw running back Zylan Perry rush for 150 yards and two touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette earned a spot in the SBC Championship Game for the fifth time in the seven-season history of the contest – beating ULM 37-23 on Saturday. The regular season finale win clinches Louisiana’s spot in the title game, while sending Bryant Vincent’s ULM club to their seventh loss – meaning the Warhawks’ six-game losing streak will cause them to miss out on postseason play.
Lastly, Coastal Carolina picked up their sixth win to become bowl eligible, beating Georgia State, 48-27.
The win gives Coastal a boost over ODU and ULM in our final power rankings.
