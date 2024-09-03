Sun Belt Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 2
1. App State
2. James Madison
3. Texas State
4. Marshall
5. Arkansas State
6. Louisiana
7. Coastal Carolina
8. Old Dominion
9. South Alabama
10. Troy
11. Southern Miss
12. Georgia Southern
13. Louisiana-Monroe
14. Georgia State
In this week’s edition, App State holds firm at the top spot following the solid win where Joey Aguilar went for over 300 yards through the air.
There is a flip and the number two and three spot.
Texas State needed every bit of their 18-0 first half lead to hold off FCS Lamar at home in their season opener, while James Madison made a statement, albeit against a banged up Charlotte team but still a notable one in Bob Chesney’s first game at the helm.
Arkansas State had to fend off Central Arkansas while Charles Huff and Marshall handled business against Stony Brook, so there’s a swamp in the four and five spots.
The rest of the league pretty much shook out as expected.
USA’s loss to North Texas is disappointing, but not one that warrants any movement and Louisiana Monroe was able to score a win over Jackson State, which moves them out of the last-place spot.