Wyoming Football: Bet365 Sets Cowboys As Two-Score Underdogs In Season Opener At Arizona State
The Wyoming Cowboys have several strong pieces of returning talent in 2024. However, winning some of the bigger matchups on their schedule this season may be easier said than done.
Some national sportsbooks are already lining up odds for the Cowboys to have a difficult start to the season in Tempe where they will face new Big 12 member Arizona State on August 31.
Sportsbook Bet365 lists Wyoming as +7.5 in their matchup against the Sun Devils. That outcome of Wyoming losing the game by that amount or more has -110 odds. A $100 bet would net a roughly $90 profit. The Wyoming money line is also set at +260. The Arizona State money line is -320.
2024 will mark the first matchup between the two schools since the 1977 season. Arizona State leads the all-time series 9-6.
The Wyoming Cowboys finshed last season 9-4 in the final year of Craig Bohl's coaching career. Wyo opened that season with a home victory over Big 12 foe Texas Tech 35-33 in double overtime. DC Jay Sawvel stepped into the head coaching role this offseason to replace Bohl.
The 8/31 matchup between the Cowboys and the Sun Devils will kick off at 8:30 PM MT/7:30 PM PT on FS1.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
