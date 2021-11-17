LSU Linebackers Micah Baskerville, Damone Clark Have Formed Lifelong Bond

The relationship between senior linebacker’s Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville goes beyond the game of football. The two first connected in high school, with Clark playing for Southern Lab and Baskerville playing at Evangel. Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and running back Tyrion Davis-Price were also life long teammates of Clark but he and Baskerville bonded immediately both being linebackers.

When the two got to LSU's campus as freshmen, they were roommates and their friendship continued to grow. Between battling it out throughout high school or having wrestling matches while roommate’s freshman year, it’s been all love between the two since day one.

As just young freshmen, the tandem always dreamt of lining up alongside each other and handling business on the field at Tiger Stadium. Now as two senior leaders of an improving defense, the two can officially check off that dream of being prominent pieces to the LSU defense.

“As freshmen, we talked about these days,” Baskerville said. “Being able to come and lead the LSU defense one of these years. That’s what we’ve done. We’ve always been in practice playing off of one another, watch film together, all that stuff. So we already know what each of us is going to do.”

From winning a national title together in 2019 to fighting through adversity the last two seasons, it’s been quite the rollercoaster for these two. Despite it all, they’ve stuck by one another’s side through thick and thin.

The two have seen the highs and lows of what college football has to offer, looking to end this season on the right foot.

“It was times when I was at my lowest, he was there for me,” Clark said. “There were times when he was at his lowest and I was there for him and that just continued to help us to grow our relationship and I know that’s one of my brothers forever.”

Off the gridiron, the two detailed their relationship as roommates, something they’ll never forget. The wrestling matches is a memory they’ll forever remember. Of course, each feels they had the upper hand.

“It’s times when he was up some,” Clark joked. “I say 90% I’m winning and 10% he was. We used to wrestle and do all kinds of stuff. Me and Micah did everything together.”

The relationship the two built off the field freshman year has translated to the bright lights of Tiger Stadium over the last few seasons. When one makes a play, the other is right there to congratulate him, with that all coming to a head this past weekend against Arkansas as the two dominated the game plan and threw a wrench into the Razorbacks offense.

Even with Clark having a breakout year where he’s putting his entire skillset together, the voice of the locker room made sure to mention how proud he is of Baskerville and the growth he’s made as a player.

“I feel like he [Baskerville] needs more recognition,” Clark said. “Each week Micah goes out there, his ankle messed up, that doesn’t stop him. He’s got heart. His heart is just big, man. No matter what the circumstance is, Micah’s going to show up.”

As the two wind down their LSU careers side by side, the tandem is doing their best to go out on a positive note. Living out their dreams together, it’s much more than football for the duo. It’s about leaving a legacy forever in Death Valley.