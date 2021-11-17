Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LSU Linebackers Micah Baskerville, Damone Clark Have Formed Lifelong Bond

    From meeting in high school to being freshman roommates, Clark and Baskerville living out a college dream in 2021
    Author:

    The relationship between senior linebacker’s Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville goes beyond the game of football. The two first connected in high school, with Clark playing for Southern Lab and Baskerville playing at Evangel. Offensive lineman Kardell Thomas and running back Tyrion Davis-Price were also life long teammates of Clark but he and Baskerville bonded immediately both being linebackers.

    When the two got to LSU's campus as freshmen, they were roommates and their friendship continued to grow. Between battling it out throughout high school or having wrestling matches while roommate’s freshman year, it’s been all love between the two since day one.

    As just young freshmen, the tandem always dreamt of lining up alongside each other and handling business on the field at Tiger Stadium. Now as two senior leaders of an improving defense, the two can officially check off that dream of being prominent pieces to the LSU defense. 

    “As freshmen, we talked about these days,” Baskerville said. “Being able to come and lead the LSU defense one of these years. That’s what we’ve done. We’ve always been in practice playing off of one another, watch film together, all that stuff. So we already know what each of us is going to do.”

    From winning a national title together in 2019 to fighting through adversity the last two seasons, it’s been quite the rollercoaster for these two. Despite it all, they’ve stuck by one another’s side through thick and thin.

    The two have seen the highs and lows of what college football has to offer, looking to end this season on the right foot.

    Read More

    “It was times when I was at my lowest, he was there for me,” Clark said. “There were times when he was at his lowest and I was there for him and that just continued to help us to grow our relationship and I know that’s one of my brothers forever.”

    Off the gridiron, the two detailed their relationship as roommates, something they’ll never forget. The wrestling matches is a memory they’ll forever remember. Of course, each feels they had the upper hand.

    “It’s times when he was up some,” Clark joked. “I say 90% I’m winning and 10% he was. We used to wrestle and do all kinds of stuff. Me and Micah did everything together.”

    The relationship the two built off the field freshman year has translated to the bright lights of Tiger Stadium over the last few seasons. When one makes a play, the other is right there to congratulate him, with that all coming to a head this past weekend against Arkansas as the two dominated the game plan and threw a wrench into the Razorbacks offense. 

    Even with Clark having a breakout year where he’s putting his entire skillset together, the voice of the locker room made sure to mention how proud he is of Baskerville and the growth he’s made as a player.

    “I feel like he [Baskerville] needs more recognition,” Clark said. “Each week Micah goes out there, his ankle messed up, that doesn’t stop him. He’s got heart. His heart is just big, man. No matter what the circumstance is, Micah’s going to show up.”

    As the two wind down their LSU careers side by side, the tandem is doing their best to go out on a positive note. Living out their dreams together, it’s much more than football for the duo. It’s about leaving a legacy forever in Death Valley.

    USATSI_16967988
    Football

    LSU Linebackers Micah Baskerville, Damone Clark Have Formed Lifelong Bond

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_16782312
    Football

    How Scheme Change and Adaptability Has LSU Defense Playing its Best Ball of Season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17161824
    Football

    LSU Offense Working to Stop "Leaks" as 2021 Season Winds Down

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17011336
    Football

    LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Tigers Have Plenty to Lose With Two Games Remaining

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17109823
    Football

    LSU Coaching Search Update: Latest on Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley and a Number of Prominent Candidates

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16785958
    Football

    Notebook: The Latest on LSU's QB Battle and Freshmen Superstars Emerging Ahead of ULM

    Nov 16, 2021
    USATSI_17171741
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Defense Leads to 74-58 Late Game Comeback Win Over Liberty

    Nov 15, 2021
    USATSI_17161819
    Football

    LSU Coach Ed Orgeron "Tells the Truth" About State of Tigers Offense

    Nov 15, 2021