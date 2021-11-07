LSU Shows Tremendous Fight in 20-14 Loss to No. 2 Alabama

LSU wasn't supposed to make this much of a game. All week long it was a game that everyone outside the program was dreading as the Tigers returned to Tuscaloosa a much different team than the one that pulled off a win two years ago.

All you could really ask for is some fight and that's exactly what the purple and gold did from start to finish, unable to connect on a last second heave and ultimately falling to No. 2 Alabama 20-14.

Heading into the matchup, it was expected that a severely depleted Tigers' defense would be exploited by an Alabama offense relatively healthy and averaging 46 points a game. But in fact it was the defense that kept LSU in this game for all of the first half, holding the Crimson Tide to 75 yards and no points through four drives of the game.

It was exactly the kind of spark nobody expected as the Tigers threw off the Crimson Tide offense with constant pressure, particularly from linebackers Damone Clark and Mike Jones Jr., who combined for seven tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack in the opening 30 minutes of play.

They were playing inspired but unfortunately the LSU offense couldn't muster that same intensity. Max Johnson and company combined for just 77 first half yards, 68 of which came on a first drive touchdown and helped out by a momentum swinging fake punt from Avery Atkins.

It was the perfect start the unit just couldn't replicate as the offense totaled just nine yards the rest of the half, one that included a costly interception late in the half. Over the last 2:30 of the first half, Alabama would go touchdown, interception, touchdown to take a 14-7 lead into the break.

In need of some momentum coming out of the half, instead what the Tigers got was a Tyrion Davis-Price fumble and subsequent 58-yard touchdown from Young to Jameson Williams. Ed Orgeron had talked most of the week about how for the Tigers to have a chance they needed to win the turnover battle and instead the Crimson Tide would score 14 points off two LSU turnovers.

With the game seemingly about to get out of hand, instead what followed was a team continuing to show a ton of fight. A defensive stop was followed by an 89-yard touchdown drive by the LSU offense that chewed up six minutes of the third quarter clock.

LSU's defense was able to apply consistent pressure on Young throughout the night, forcing the Crimson Tide into three straight three-and-outs after Alabama scored its third touchdown.

The Tigers would go on a long winded 74-yard drive in the fourth quarter and get inside the 10-yard line before ultimately missing on a fourth down throw down by the goal line. LSU would have a few more opportunities, including a last second heave for the win that was ultimately batted down.

Much more to come but this was a game the Tigers had no business being in and fought to the very end. These players can hold their heads up high after that one.