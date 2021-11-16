LSU Offense Working to Stop "Leaks" as 2021 Season Winds Down

Tigers putting focus on becoming a more consistent offense in what should be a get right game against ULM

It's hard for Liam Shanahan to directly point to the issue that's causing the LSU offenses recent struggles. Because the effort has been there, the attitude and approach have been there too.

But the problems have surfaced with execution which has been a bitter pill to swallow for an offense that's been given multiple chances to win back-to-back close games.

"It just seems like there's a little bit of oil that's leaking," Shanahan said. "There's 10 guys doing what they're supposed to be doing and one guy makes a mistake and it's different guys every time. It changes up which is tough because the effort, the attitude is certainly there but from an execution standpoint we're coming up short."

The bread and butter against Arkansas was the running of Tyrion Davis-Price as the passing offense really struggled to get much going with freshman Garrett Nussmeier under center. Davis-Price would run for 106 yards on the night but far too often LSU found itself in second and third and long situations that Nussmeier couldn't connect on, forcing four punts, three turnovers and and turnover on downs over the final 10 drives of the game.

Orgeron was quick to point to putting players in better positions to succeed following the loss to the Razorbacks.

"I think they're pissed," Orgeron said. "I don't blame them to tell you the truth. We gotta take responsibility and put them in a better position, that's the only way we keep this team together. We gotta tell the truth. If it was a play we should've made, that did not happen.

"When everybody was clicking, we were having success running the ball," Shanahan said. "When we were stalling out on offense, it was somebody not sticking a block, it's tough going back and watching the film and all the stuff you wish you could get back."

This offense has been cycling players in and out of the rotation all season mainly due to injury. Most recently the offensive line has taken a brutal beating with Ed Ingram, Chasen Hines and Cam Wire going down. Even Shanahan, who's been reliable health wise the last two years is starting to feel the effects of bad injury luck.

Shanahan was rolled up on and sprained both of his ankles, injuries he was ultimately able to play through against Arkansas. With so many guys down and out, it's been up to the reserves like Garrett Dellinger, Marlon Martinez and Kardell Thomas to step up in absences.

"At this point in the year, everybody's banged up and we really just have to fight through it, finish the year and do everything I can for this team," Shanahan said.

Stopping the leaks throughout the course of the game is the focus against a ULM team this offense should have no real trouble moving the ball on. Sharpening up how the offense operates is critical before the season finale against Texas A&M.

"It was a tough one to swallow especially in back to back weeks how they played out but we have the 24 hour rule. Went over the film yesterday and now it's back to work," Shanahan said. "We've got ULM, it's a game we should win but we've gotta prepare like it's any other week.