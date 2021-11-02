State of the LSU Quarterback Room With Myles Brennan Entering Transfer Portal

Myles Brennan walked into Ed Orgeron's office Monday morning and immediately his eyes began to well up. The senior quarterback who has been through competive quarterback battles and injuries throughout his five years with the program is officially set to move on.

News surfaced that Brennan will be entering the transfer portal, a move that Orgeron would later confirm to reporters during his press conference. Brennan himself took to social media on Monday to express his gratitude for the career he did have with the purple and gold.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I have ever made but I know is time," Brennan wrote. "I leave knowing that since the moment I stepped on campus, I gave everything to coach O and my brothers."

"He was teary eyed, it was a tough decision for him," Orgeron said. "He thought he needed to find a place to play for one year and start. He's not going to play this year, he's not ready. It was a tough decision but I told him 'Hold your head high. You've done all you can for LSU, you've graduated from LSU and I wish him the best.'"

It's been a tough road for Brennan, particularly over the last two seasons as freak injuries have kept him off the field for what was supposed to be his turn as LSU's quarterback after years of patiently waiting his turn. During the 2020 season, Brennan 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns in three games, which were program records at the time through three starts.

But through it all, Brennan's attitude never wavered from his ultimate goal of getting a real shot to be the LSU quarterback. Orgeron was extremely complimentary of Brennan and his willingness to stick with LSU for so long when so many others in his position likely would've left earlier.

"I gotta give it to Myles and his family, they remained patient. He waited his turn and I thought he played very good at the beginning of the year," Orgeron said. "He thought he had to move on, take a shot at another place. Joe Burrow did the same thing and it worked out for him. I hope the same thing works out for Myles. He wants to play pro ball, I hope he gets that chance."

Moving forward for the rest of this season, Orgeron and the staff are down to two scholarship quarterbacks officially. Max Johnson will be the starter barring injury while Garrett Nussmeier will back him up. LSU is in a tricky spot with Nussmeier as he's already played and three games and can only earn reps in one more contest before becoming ineligble for a redshirt freshman season.

Orgeron says he's talked to Nussmeier and the goal is for him to earn reps in one more game as the team will decide which one soon. In the meantime, keeping Johnson healthy is critical now that there's no chance Brennan returns this season.

"I don't know who they're gonna bring in or what they're going to talk about, that's for them to decide," Orgeron said. "As far as this year, it's going to stay the same. Garrett only has one more game to play that he needs to redshirt if he decides to redshirt. So that's something we've talked about. Max is our starter and I'm gonna play Garrett if I can and we'll talk about what game we'll play him in."

The future of the position is still very bright with Johnson, Nussmeier and current 2022 commit Walker Howard leading the group. But with a new coaching staff set to take over, no position feels very safe until all decisions have been made.

How these next few weeks play out will be very interesting from a recruiting perspective. Does LSU make a hire right after the regular season and skip a bowl game this season? It's a fair question to ask with the early signing period so close to the end of the regular season.

These are the kinds of decisions that the adminstration will need to make and fairly quickly with just four games remaini