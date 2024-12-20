Recruiting Rundown: Tigers in Touch with Transfer Portal
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are on the verge of a second consecutive ten win season for the first time since 2013 and 2014 and have done so by not only recruiting at a higher level than what has been seen previously in Columbia, but by also taking full advantage of the transfer portal in acquiring experienced talent.
This year has been no different for Drinkwitz and his staff. The Tigers added a top-25 class once again filled with over 15 talented prospects, and have taken this week to address the transfer portal to fill any gaps left for next year's roster.
Missouri added seven players this week from the portal, all of which look to be contributors in 2025.
The Tigers kicked things off by landing Mississippi State transfer wide receiver Kevin Coleman, Jr. A Saint Louis, Missouri native, he was rated by 247Sports as the ninth-best wide receiver available in the portal. He has over one year of eligibility remaining.
Next was cornerback Santana Banner from Northern Illinois. In just a single season with the Huskies, Banner racked up 54 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception. Though he lacks the experience of many other transfer portal players, Banner was on the radar of many Power-Four programs.
The third player Missouri added this week was linebacker Mikai Gbayor from Nebraska. He spent two seasons in Lincoln, finishing with 73 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The Tigers added another transfer linebacker in former West Virginia defender Josiah Trotter. Son of former Philadelphia Eagle Jeremiah Trotter, Josiah is a talented linebacker with then ability to both stop the run and defend the pass effectively. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound inside linebacker recorded 93 tackles, two pass deflections and an interception as a redshirt freshman. He transfers over to Missouri with three years of eligibility remaining.
Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Missouri added defensive lineman Langden Kitchen from Northwest Missouri State as well this week. In two seasons with the Bearcats, Kitchen recorded 30 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss along with 5.5 sacks. Kitchens, 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, comes to the Tigers with two years of eligibility remaining.
The final defensive addition was safety Mose Phillips III from Virginia Tech. Ranked as the eleventh best safety in the portal, Phillips was excellent for the Hokies in 2024. He recorded 92 total tackles, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Turning back to the offense, Missouri also added former Louisiana Monroe running back Ahmad Hardy. He was a Freshman All-American in 2024 for the Warhawks, rushing for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries, good enough for an average of 5.7 yards per carry.
As for players the Tigers are still targeting in the portal, Army transfer running back Kanye Udoh reportedly has an upcoming visit to Columbia on his calendar. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2024 and helped Army to its best season in recent memory.
Missouri also offered Idaho State defensive lineman Logan George from Idaho State this week. He had 24 total tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024.
Finally, Drinkwitz and his staff extended an offer to Sam Houston State transfer Chriskelly Murray. In two seasons with the Bearkats, Murray compiled an impressive 49 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Looking ahead to next year's recruiting class and beyond, Missouri also extended offers to talented high school prospects this week.
Jamarrion Gordon, a 4-Star safety from Jackson, Alabama announced on social media that he received an offer from Drinkwitz and his staff this week. 247Sports ranks Gordon as the No. 15 player in the state.
The Tigers also scheduled a visit with Isaiah Brutus from Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee, Florida. Though he is unranked currently, Brutus holds offers from over 10 division one programs.
In more 2026 news, Missouri landed its first commitment of the class this week with 4-Star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy from Maumelle, Arkansas. Standing at 6-foot-4, 290-pounds, he's shown the ability to play on the interior and also come off the edge on the outside.
Fellow 2026 prospect running back Shahn Alston announced this week that he will be making his commitment on January 11th at the Navy All-American Bowl. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 118 player in the nation overall and the No. 7 running back.
Another extremely talented 2026 back is also considering Missouri as 4-Star prospect TJ Hodges named the Tigers among his top eight schools which also included Baylor, Arkansas, Florida, Louisville, Ole Miss, Oregon and USC.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri footballrecruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
For a full look at the 2025 recruiting class and more for Missouri men's hoops check out the recruiting trackerhere.