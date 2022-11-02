Last Year's Bizarre Ending, Battle For Momentum Add Intrigue to Oklahoma-Baylor

NORMAN — As Oklahoma heads into its week 10 matchup against Baylor, the team is looking to ride the wave of positive momentum and continue turning the season around. For the first time since week three, it seems like things are finally trending in the right direction for Brent Venables and his Sooners.

Oklahoma’s high expectations came crumbling down in a hurry, and since then, it’s been about getting the train back on the tracks. After two straight wins, including a defensive-minded road victory against Iowa State, the Sooners have generated momentum.

It’s a different year for the Bears, too, who have rebounded from a rocky start to conference play. Baylor dropped a home game to Oklahoma State and a heartbreaker in Morgantown 43-40. The team has since responded with back-to-back conference wins, showing many similarities to Oklahoma's inconsistent start.

Both teams carry a 5-3 record coming into Saturday’s midday matchup, which will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It doesn’t carry the weight of the highly anticipated recent Oklahoma-Baylor matchups over the past few years, but it’s a big game for different reasons. A win could spur either the Sooners or the Bears to a successful season and a respectable bowl game. It’s also Oklahoma’s first chance at a rematch after last season’s debacle in Waco.

A year ago, the Sooners traveled to McLane Stadium to take on the No. 13 Bears in an early November matchup. Although Oklahoma was a perfect 9-0, the Sooners’ narrow, uninspiring victories kept them at No. 8 in the polls. Like this Saturday will be, it was a big chance for a statement game, both ways.

Oklahoma’s offense came out flat in last season's matchup, and Baylor’s defense was suffocating. Baylor controlled the entire game, and the Bears were simply the better team. With seconds left in the fourth quarter, and Baylor leading 24-14, fans began to storm the field when it seemed like the Bears were running out the clock.

With a good portion of the home student section already gathered at midfield, the referees did their best to announce Dave Aranda had actually called a timeout. There was still time left on the clock.

After what felt like 10 minutes, the crew was able to usher the fans off the field and deal with an irate Lincoln Riley for the teams to play one final down. After Riley went into the locker room and asked for 11 players to line up for the field goal, the Bears lined up and kicked it as time expired, making the score 27-14.

And then the fans re-rushed the field in complete chaos.

“Honestly that was a little bit embarrassing,” senior linebacker DaShaun White said. “Another one of those instances where I was kind of sick to my stomach I couldn’t be there, just put my two cents in that day.”

White was unavailable for the Sooners against Baylor last year, citing the flu as the reason why. Oklahoma was gashed on the ground for 297 yards and two touchdowns. Abram Smith totaled 148 yards on 20 carries, while Baylor’s quarterback, Gerry Bohanon, rushed for 107 yards and two scores on nine carries.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t get to play in this game last year,” White said. “I had the flu or whatever. They held me out of it. I remember kind of watching, they were getting a lot of the (QB) run stuff with the sniffer coming back to the field. They were abusing it. I remember seeing that over and over again and just being upset that I couldn’t play.”

Oklahoma’s coaching staff made a big fuss about the late Baylor field goal, but Aranda was, smartly, securing points that could’ve come into play in case of a Big 12 Championship game tiebreaker. Riley cited sportsmanship above all else in the postgame press conference for disagreeing with Aranda’s decision, and that’s the last time the two teams have shared the field.

"It was kind of crazy," said defensive back Damond Harmon. "Our coaches last year just kind of came in the locker room and was like ‘we need 11 guys to go out on the field for this last field goal.’ I was just one of the guys to do it. Once the ball went through, everybody just jumped over the wall … it was crazy. We are just ready for this game coming up. We don’t want to look back on last year. We just want to get ready for this week."

"I thought it was kind of cool how they rushed the field," said wideout Marvin Mims. I personally didn't know there was still a second left. I just thought it was the end of the game. Then Coach (Riley) was pretty (ticked) off about it and stuff like that, so he told us to go to the locker room. Just like the emotion of that, I'm pretty sure that was our first loss of the season. At the end of the day, we didn't play our best game. They got the best of us that day. But it's a new year, new battle and a new fight. It's a whole new team, so we're ready to go back at it."

Even though the stakes aren’t as high rankings-wise, both teams are fighting to grind out a successful season and another loss would be costly. Oklahoma hasn’t lost four games in a season since 2014. The Sooners are obviously focused on the 2022 Baylor Bears, but last year’s nightmare in Waco will certainly be fuel for Saturday’s battle.

“Man, we made a lot of mistakes,” defensive end Reggie Grimes said. “Just talking about Baylor, man, we did. We didn't attack the bye week the right way. We had that bye week last year going through and in my personal opinion, we didn't attack it the right way. And then we go out there and we had guys playing like they were still half-asleep and we lost. That's what happened. We lost the game.”

"The fans rushing the field, we had a lot of guys that had a lot of stuff said to them and stuff getting thrown at us and stuff like that. That part was obviously disheartening and then we're all in the locker room, ready for it to be over and they said they have a few seconds left so we still have to get 11 guys back out there. That part was also frustrating because we all knew the end result.”

Grimes is one of the few remaining Oklahoma players from last year’s team. The Sooners replaced NFL talent, and players departing in the offseason, with reinforcements from the transfer portal and even a few freshmen. It’s a new-look Oklahoma team, but playing with an edge against a tough Baylor squad will be critical.

“It's an opportunity, absolutely,” Grimes said. “But there's nothing that we can do to change the outcome of that game. It's completely new people, completely new team, a lot of that stuff. As Team 128, the thing we can do is play to the best our our ability so it doesn't necessarily mean a revenge game, so to speak. It's another chance to go out there and prove who we are, prove who we can be.”

As both teams search for positive momentum Saturday, a win would certainly do wonders for both confidence and conference standings. It’s not the Oklahoma-Baylor of years past, but it is a game that could send both teams in opposite directions.