    • November 11, 2021
    Syracuse Dominates Monmouth in Vonn Read's Debut

    The new look Orange was impressive in a season opening blowout victory.
    Syracuse scored the first six points of the game and the lead only continued to swell from there as the Orange cruised in its season opener against Monmouth 87-46. With the win, Syracuse improves to 1-0 and is next in action on Sunday against Notre Dame. The Orange will honor one of its all-time greats in Felisha Legette-Jack, the first female athlete to have her jersey honored by Syracuse Athletics. That game will tip at noon eastern in the Carrier Dome. 

    The Syracuse women's basketball program had a tumultuous offseason, with 11 players leaving through the transfer portal and the resignation of longtime head coach Quentin Hillsman following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior. That meant nine newcomers to the Orange between incoming transfers and freshmen as well as a new coach in Acting Head Coach Vonn Read. 

    The 2021-22 season could not have started better despite all of that change. Syracuse led 49-28 at the half, but put the game even further out of reach with a 21-3 edge in the third quarter. 

    Ten Syracuse players played at least 12 minutes as the Orange pushed the pace all game long. Syracuse used its full court pressure defense, which led to 33 Monmouth turnovers. The Orange turned it over 21 times itself. 

    Read More

    While only three players hit double figures, seven scored at least eight points. Chrislyn Carr, a transfer guard who was previously at Baylor and Texas Tech, led all scorers with 15 points on 7-10 shooting. Wing Christianna Carr added 11 points while Jayla Thornton poured in 12. Teisha Hyman, who was returning from an injury that cost her all of last season, had a strong all around game with nine points, nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. 

    Syracuse shot 52.9% from the floor while holding Monmouth to under 30% shooting. 

