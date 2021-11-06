Syracuse Tops RIT in First of Double Header

Syracuse Women’s Ice Hockey (2-5-2) took on Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) (0-10) at home Saturday with a final score of 3-2. The TOrange took the win after a hard-fought Overtime period. Syracuse come’s into this this after opening CHA play against Lindenwood. The Orange split the road series winning one, 3-1, and losing the 2nd leg, 3 to 5. Heading into the game, Captain Jessica Digirolamo (Sr.) had a streak of 3 goals in 3 games while fellow senior Lauren Bellefontaine had notched a score or an assist in five of the last eight games.

As the puck dropped Cuse came out aggressive, slotting 33 shots, all of them on goal. The barrage was devastating bur RITs netminder Sarah Coe would not have any of it. As the period went on RIT just looked outmatched and even for all their physicality and ability to get deep into the Orange’s zone, they could not convert anything in the period. The Tigers also picked up a bodychecking penalty at 15:08. Syracuse could not convert on the player advantage but did finally score a goal at 18:35 when Lauren Bellefontaine slotted a shot after a prolonged period that the team would have multiple chances. When the period ended Syracuse led 1-0 but the 10-0 Tigers did not play like it.

The 2nd period started with a Desmet in goal for Syracuse, she had not done much in the game as RIT only put a few shots on goal in the first. The Tigers, Megan Mccormick, would correct that within the first two minutes slotting a goal at 2:09 of the first. Now it was a new game, score even. The Orange would continue to dominate the shots on goal, the defensive side and even the penalty side. The power play has been a struggle for Cuse all season. But Digirolamo would say “not today.” The captain and senior leader would slot a goal on the power play and took the dominant Orange to 2-0 lead. The rest of the period would see the Orange have tons of chances to score and fire multiple shots that either were deflected by Coe or another Tiger. RIT would knot the score up with less than a minute remaining when Kyla Bear put in a shot. 2-2 was the score heading into the final period.

As the 3rd period started, the game stood tied at 2-2. Syracuse dominated the shots on goal, power play goals and most stats in general. The third period would not see many fireworks or goals. The period was based in back and forth play and neither the Tigers nor the Orange would slot a goal in the 20 minutes. Syracuse would absolutely dominate the shots for a third period in a row but RIT would not break down and allow a score. Desmet would see a bit more action, but she kept her form and did not allow anymore scores. The period would end with a score of 2-2 and we all were treated to some free hockey.

Now as the overtime period began, Syracuse would win the first faceoff in the 3v3 session. It would not be a long one. 2:13 into OT, Sarah Marchand would slot a goal after a beautiful assist by Anna Leschyshyn.

The Orange celebrated the win on the ice and in the locker room. The home-at-home series wraps up Saturday night at 7pm in Rochester. As RIT plays well at home despite being 0-10, it is going to be a tough game for the Orange.