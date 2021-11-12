Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Meet Syracuse Men's Lacrosse's 2022 Recruiting Class

    The Orange class has 14 talented players that make up Gary Gait's first class.
    Author:

    The 2022 recruiting class is an interesting one for Syracuse men's lacrosse. With John Desko retiring in the offseason and Gary Gait's subsequent hiring, the cycle was split between two coaches. Despite that, the Orange brought in one of the nation's most talented classes that is 14 strong. Here is a look at the class. 

    Note: As of Friday morning, 12 of the 14 players signed their national letters of intent. Joey Spallina and Gavin Gibbs are sending theirs in on Friday.

    Player: Joey Spallina
    Position: Attack
    Height/Weight: 5-10, 180lbs 
    School: Mount Sinai High School (NY)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star
    Note: Considered the #1 player in the class. 

    Player: Carter Kempney
    Position: Midfield
    Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs
    School: Carthage Senior High School (NY)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star
    Note: Carter's two older sisters played lacrosse at Syracuse. 

    Player: Billy Dwan
    Position: Defense
    Height/Weight: 6-4, 210 lbs
    School: Loyola Blakefield (MD)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star
    Note: Son of longtime Johns Hopkins assistant Bill Dwan. 

    Player: Finlay Thomson
    Position: Attack
    Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 lbs
    School: St. Michael's College School (Canada)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
    Note: Flipped from Michigan in September. 

    Player: Riley Figueiras
    Position: Defense
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs
    School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
    Note: Flipped from Rutgers in August. 

    Player: Dylan Sageder
    Position: Long Stick Midfielder
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
    School: Mount Sinai High School (NY)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
    Note: High school teammate of Joey Spallina. 

    Read More

    Player: Chuck Kuczynski
    Position: Defense
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
    School: Allentown Central Catholic High School
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
    Note: Left hander who also has experience as a face-off guy. 

    Player: Jimmy McCool
    Position: Goalie
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
    School: The New Hampton School (NH)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
    Note: Same high school as former Syracuse basketball star Tyler Lydon. 

    Player: Michael Leo
    Position: Attack
    Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs
    School: St. Anthony's High School
    Inside Lacrosse Rating:Player: 4-star
    Note: Close friend of Joey Spallina. 

    Player: Vincent Trujillo
    Position: Midfield
    Height/Weight: 5-9, 185
    School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
    Note: High school teammate of Riley Figueiras.

    Player: Jordan Beck
    Position: Defense
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
    School: Calvert Hall College High School (MD)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
    Note: Same high school as Syracuse football star running back Sean Tucker. 

    Player: Gavin Gibbs
    Position: Face-Off
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
    School: Notre Dame High School (PA)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
    Note: Also played football and wrestled in high school. Syracuse was the dream school for both Gavin and his dad. 

    Player: Luke Rhoa
    Position: Midfield
    Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 lbs
    School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
    Note: High school teammate of Riley Figueiras and Vincent Trujillo.

    Player: Zach Mercado
    Position: Midfield
    Height/Weight: 5-10, 180 lbs
    School: Austin High School (TX)
    Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
    Note: First ever Syracuse lacrosse commit/signee from Austin.

    Spallina Signed
    Recruiting

    Meet Syracuse Men's Lacrosse's 2022 Recruiting Class

    3 minutes ago
    Tucker Celebration
    Football

    How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville

    6 hours ago
    Bunch 2
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Basketball Checks in at No. 14 in SI All-American's 2022 Class Rankings

    14 hours ago
    Bleich 2
    Football

    Chris Bleich Talks Injury Status, Next Three Games

    17 hours ago
    WBB Takeaways
    Basketball

    Five Takeaways: Syracuse 87 Monmouth 46

    21 hours ago
    Players Monmouth Postgame
    Basketball

    Monmouth Postgame: Christianna Carr, Chrislyn Carr, Teisha Hyman

    Nov 10, 2021
    Read
    Basketball

    Monmouth Postgame: Vonn Read

    Nov 10, 2021
    Cuse WBB
    Basketball

    Syracuse Dominates Monmouth in Vonn Read's Debut

    Nov 10, 2021