Meet Syracuse Men's Lacrosse's 2022 Recruiting Class

The Orange class has 14 talented players that make up Gary Gait's first class.

The 2022 recruiting class is an interesting one for Syracuse men's lacrosse. With John Desko retiring in the offseason and Gary Gait's subsequent hiring, the cycle was split between two coaches. Despite that, the Orange brought in one of the nation's most talented classes that is 14 strong. Here is a look at the class.

Note: As of Friday morning, 12 of the 14 players signed their national letters of intent. Joey Spallina and Gavin Gibbs are sending theirs in on Friday.

Player: Joey Spallina

Position: Attack

Height/Weight: 5-10, 180lbs

School: Mount Sinai High School (NY)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star

Note: Considered the #1 player in the class.

Player: Carter Kempney

Position: Midfield

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs

School: Carthage Senior High School (NY)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star

Note: Carter's two older sisters played lacrosse at Syracuse.

Player: Billy Dwan

Position: Defense

Height/Weight: 6-4, 210 lbs

School: Loyola Blakefield (MD)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star

Note: Son of longtime Johns Hopkins assistant Bill Dwan.

Player: Finlay Thomson

Position: Attack

Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 lbs

School: St. Michael's College School (Canada)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star

Note: Flipped from Michigan in September.

Player: Riley Figueiras

Position: Defense

Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs

School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star

Note: Flipped from Rutgers in August.

Player: Dylan Sageder

Position: Long Stick Midfielder

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

School: Mount Sinai High School (NY)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star

Note: High school teammate of Joey Spallina.

Player: Chuck Kuczynski

Position: Defense

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs

School: Allentown Central Catholic High School

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star

Note: Left hander who also has experience as a face-off guy.

Player: Jimmy McCool

Position: Goalie

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs

School: The New Hampton School (NH)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star

Note: Same high school as former Syracuse basketball star Tyler Lydon.

Player: Michael Leo

Position: Attack

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs

School: St. Anthony's High School

Inside Lacrosse Rating:Player: 4-star

Note: Close friend of Joey Spallina.

Player: Vincent Trujillo

Position: Midfield

Height/Weight: 5-9, 185

School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star

Note: High school teammate of Riley Figueiras.

Player: Jordan Beck

Position: Defense

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs

School: Calvert Hall College High School (MD)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star

Note: Same high school as Syracuse football star running back Sean Tucker.

Player: Gavin Gibbs

Position: Face-Off

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

School: Notre Dame High School (PA)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star

Note: Also played football and wrestled in high school. Syracuse was the dream school for both Gavin and his dad.

Player: Luke Rhoa

Position: Midfield

Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 lbs

School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star

Note: High school teammate of Riley Figueiras and Vincent Trujillo.

Player: Zach Mercado

Position: Midfield

Height/Weight: 5-10, 180 lbs

School: Austin High School (TX)

Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star

Note: First ever Syracuse lacrosse commit/signee from Austin.