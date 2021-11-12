Meet Syracuse Men's Lacrosse's 2022 Recruiting Class
The 2022 recruiting class is an interesting one for Syracuse men's lacrosse. With John Desko retiring in the offseason and Gary Gait's subsequent hiring, the cycle was split between two coaches. Despite that, the Orange brought in one of the nation's most talented classes that is 14 strong. Here is a look at the class.
Note: As of Friday morning, 12 of the 14 players signed their national letters of intent. Joey Spallina and Gavin Gibbs are sending theirs in on Friday.
Player: Joey Spallina
Position: Attack
Height/Weight: 5-10, 180lbs
School: Mount Sinai High School (NY)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star
Note: Considered the #1 player in the class.
Player: Carter Kempney
Position: Midfield
Height/Weight: 5-11, 175 lbs
School: Carthage Senior High School (NY)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star
Note: Carter's two older sisters played lacrosse at Syracuse.
Player: Billy Dwan
Position: Defense
Height/Weight: 6-4, 210 lbs
School: Loyola Blakefield (MD)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 5-star
Note: Son of longtime Johns Hopkins assistant Bill Dwan.
Player: Finlay Thomson
Position: Attack
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 lbs
School: St. Michael's College School (Canada)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
Note: Flipped from Michigan in September.
Player: Riley Figueiras
Position: Defense
Height/Weight: 6-0, 175 lbs
School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
Note: Flipped from Rutgers in August.
Player: Dylan Sageder
Position: Long Stick Midfielder
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Mount Sinai High School (NY)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
Note: High school teammate of Joey Spallina.
Player: Chuck Kuczynski
Position: Defense
Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs
School: Allentown Central Catholic High School
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
Note: Left hander who also has experience as a face-off guy.
Player: Jimmy McCool
Position: Goalie
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
School: The New Hampton School (NH)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
Note: Same high school as former Syracuse basketball star Tyler Lydon.
Player: Michael Leo
Position: Attack
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs
School: St. Anthony's High School
Inside Lacrosse Rating:Player: 4-star
Note: Close friend of Joey Spallina.
Player: Vincent Trujillo
Position: Midfield
Height/Weight: 5-9, 185
School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 4-star
Note: High school teammate of Riley Figueiras.
Player: Jordan Beck
Position: Defense
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
School: Calvert Hall College High School (MD)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
Note: Same high school as Syracuse football star running back Sean Tucker.
Player: Gavin Gibbs
Position: Face-Off
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Notre Dame High School (PA)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
Note: Also played football and wrestled in high school. Syracuse was the dream school for both Gavin and his dad.
Player: Luke Rhoa
Position: Midfield
Height/Weight: 6-0, 165 lbs
School: St. Johns College High School (Washington DC)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
Note: High school teammate of Riley Figueiras and Vincent Trujillo.
Player: Zach Mercado
Position: Midfield
Height/Weight: 5-10, 180 lbs
School: Austin High School (TX)
Inside Lacrosse Rating: 3-star
Note: First ever Syracuse lacrosse commit/signee from Austin.