UCLA Men's Basketball 2021 Positional Preview: Point Guard

With UCLA men's basketball's season about to tip off, it's time to start looking ahead to the 2021-2022 campaign and what lies ahead for the Bruins on the hardwood. Before scouting out opponents and projecting the Pac-12 pecking order, it's best to look within by picking apart how UCLA will shape up.

All Bruins will be breaking down every position group this week, starting with the point guards.

Depth Chart

Starter: Tyger Campbell, redshirt junior

Backup: Jules Bernard, senior

Reserve: David Singleton, senior

Reserve: Peyton Watson, freshman

For the third year in a row, the Bruins are going to be very Tyger Campbell-centric at the point.

Campbell, a member of the Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list, is more than capable of taking on that kind of responsibility yet again. Luckily for UCLA, the lone point guard on its roster has been one of the most durable players in the conference over the past two seasons.

After tearing his ACL a month before the start of the 2018-2019 season, Campbell returned in the 2019 offseason and has started every single one of the Bruins' 63 games since. Not only has he been available for all those contests, but he's also been the only true point guard on the team in that time.

Campbell played 37 minutes in his collegiate debut, a year removed from that torn ACL. He's averaged 31.9 minutes per game, the most by a UCLA player over the past two seasons, and he's played at least 27 minutes in 90.5% of his appearances. Campbell is one of three Pac-12 players – the others being Colorado's McKinley Wright IV and Oregon State's Ethan Thompson – who has played 2,000 minutes over the past two years, and both of the others are gone to the pros now anyways.

Across the entire Mick Cronin era, Campbell has been the No. 1 man in charge of running the offense, and he's not half bad at it either.

Campbell's 328 assists rank No. 2 in the Pac-12 over the past two seasons, but are roughly twice as much as any other returning player in the conference in that span. He boasts a 2.85 assist-to-turnover ratio, and it's an identical figure in Campbell's conference games as well, so he's clearly consistent on that front.

Campbell played 52 minutes in the Bruins' second game last season and he had a grand total of one turnover. He has played 55 consecutive games without a negative assist-to-turnover ratio. When it comes to distributing and protecting the ball, there really isn't anyone out there better than Campbell.

As a scorer, Campbell improved in the paint last season, leading to him averaging 10.4 points per game. Campbell shot 41.2% from 2 as a freshman and 48.7% as a sophomore, while increasing his volume as well.

Campbell's 3-point shooting took a dip last year, however, and it wasn't particularly good to begin with. The point guard shot 25.0% from deep in 2020-2021 after shooting 26.7% the year prior. In his last 19 appearances last season, he shot just 8-of-39.

Long-range scoring will likely still be a drawback to Campbell's game this year, although he has said he's been working on it over the offseason and his shot has looked good in practice so far. If he were to add that tool to his belt, Campbell would become a top-tier point guard in the country, if he isn't already.

Defense was also a drawback for Campbell in his early days. Last year, though, he ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12 with 34 steals, and his defensive box plus/minus went from -0.4 as a freshman to 1.3 as a sophomore. An elite distributor who is also above average on defense is a dangerous thing, and that's where Campbell stands heading into this season.

With Campbell eating up roughly 80% of the minutes at the point, the Bruins don't need a ton of depth behind him, just a solid contributor or two. Freshman Will McClendon was going to get some time as a bench point guard before he tore his ACL in September, leaving the options even thinner for Cronin and his staff.

Jules Bernard is going to be the primary backup point guard, as he was in the back half of the season last year once Chris Smith tore his ACL. Bernard has improved as a ball-handler as distributor since initially taking on that role last season, and he's looked much more comfortable playing that spot in what we've seen from practice.

Bernard ranks only behind Campbell and forward Cody Riley in assists per 40 minutes among returning Bruins. He had just 47 assists across his first two seasons, but leapt up to 51 last year alone. Ball security and handling was also a major issue for Bernard as a freshman and sophomore, when he racked up 84 turnovers at an 18.2% turnover rate. As a junior, Bernard saw his turnovers per 40 minutes cut in half from his freshman year, and his turnover rate was down to 11.6%.

Getting the free throw line has always been something Bernard does well, and he is a 75% shooter from the stripe for his career. That gives UCLA more of a penetrator at the point when Bernard is running the offense, so if he can take the next step as a passer, the Bruins could end up shooting the lights out by surrounding him with David Singleton, Jake Kyman and Johnny Juzang as drive-and-kick options.

Shooting, both off the dribble and as a catch-and-shoot option, also saw a tick up for Bernard last year, as he entered the season a 34.4% career 3-point shooter and went on to hit big shot after big shot while shooting 39.6% from deep on increased volume as well.

Arguably the Bruins' top shooter, David Singleton, will probably scoop up whatever leftover minutes there are at point guard. Singleton played backup point guard in 2019-2020 to mixed results, which is part of what led Cronin to move more toward Bernard the year after.

Singleton just doesn't have the speed, burst or handles of either Campbell or Bernard, but he is a fundamentally sound offensive player who can drain open 3s with ease and take great care of the ball.

Boasting a team-best 8.5% turnover rate last season, Singleton stands as a high-floor option to run the offense. While he may not be able to create a lot off the dribble, Singleton is a guy you know won't hurt you at the very least.

Singleton is a solid defender against 1s and 2s – maybe not at the same level as the rangy Bernard, but good enough to give UCLA three respectable defenders no matter who they have at the point.

The last player who could get some time at the 1 for Cronin this year is Peyton Watson. The five-star freshman small forward is already one of the best athletes on the team, and he has really good handles and speed for a 6-foot-9 guy.

Cronin could decide to use him in a Chris Smith-type role early on when he's playing around with lineups and trying to find out what Watson can give him on both ends of the floor. It wouldn't be a long-term solution if it doesn't look like he fits early on, but a player as dynamic as Watson feels like he could succeed in a multitude of roles.

Predictions

Campbell is clearly going to play the vast majority of the available minutes at point guard, averaging somewhere around 34 per game again this season. Expect slight ticks up in scoring and assists, due to a possibly better 3-point shot and a good pick-and-roll partner in Rutgers transfer center Myles Johnson.

At the end of the season, Campbell's stat line is probably going to look like 11 points and 6 assists per game on 45% shooting from the field, 32% from deep and just under 80% from the line.

Barring injury, Campbell is as much of a lock as you can pick to earn All-Pac-12 First Team honors.

We'll wait a bit until we try and project what Bernard, Singleton and Watson's stats are going to be, since they're mostly going to be wings and secondary ball-handlers this season. Stay tuned for the wings preview, coming up soon, and obviously UCLA is loaded there.

When it comes to predicting what they'll do at point guard, Bernard will probably play 4 or so minutes per game running the offense while Singleton and Watson might get a few possessions each bringing the ball up early in the season. If Watson thrives in that role, maybe he can bump Bernard back to more of a true wing, but for the time being, Bernard will be the primary backup to Campbell.

Bernard could break 2.0 assists per game this year, while Singleton and Watson's assist numbers will probably be negligible – or at least while they're at point guard, since they won't get a lot of time to create there anyways.

Campbell is the end-all, be-all at point guard though. Should he play the same kind of workhorse minutes he has in the past, UCLA is going to be set at this position all season long.

