Charisma Osborne Goes Down in UCLA Women's Basketball's Win Over CSUN

Charisma Osborne was the Bruins' entire offense when they needed her most.

Once Osborne had given her team the lead and a hefty dose of momentum, she went down hard late in the fourth quarter.

Osborne fell to the ground grabbing her leg, telling the training staff she couldn't feel her right ankle as the entirety of Pauley Pavilion fell silent. She had a team-best 19 points at the time, and she led the charge on a run at the end of the first half that vaulted the Bruins ahead.

The All-American candidate was unable to celebrate the win with her teammates at center court after the final buzzer, instead left to wipe away tears behind the bench.

No. 20 UCLA women's basketball (2-0) trailed early, but surged ahead late in the first half before eventually beating Cal State Northridge (1-2) 73-46 on Thursday night, thanks in large part to Osborne's contributions as a scorer and as a distributor. Osborne had played all but 93 seconds before she got hurt, and she added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals to her efficient shooting performance.

Osborne was on the court as her team's five point lead in the first quarter flipped into a multiple-score deficit, and UCLA trailed 25-19 five minutes into the second.

The Bruins then went 13 defensive possessions allowing a total of one point, forcing four turnovers and eight straight missed field goals. That stretch helped UCLA finish the second quarter on a 13-0 run, which was capped off by a buzzer-beating corner 3-pointer by guard Dominique Onu.

While Onu is the one who got the points on the final possession, Osborne is the one who went iso on the possession before dishing to Onu at the last second. Osborne did the same thing with a driving Chantel Horvat, who started the run with an and-1 lefty layup after Osborne drew the double-team.

Had that pass to a score been ruled as an assist, Osborne would have scored or assisted on all 13 points in that run to end the half.

Osborne leading the way on offense was only half of the equation in the Bruins digging themselves out of an early five-point hole, though. The Matadors, after opening the night 10-of-18, went 5-of-24 from the midway point of the second quarter until the midway point of the fourth.

UCLA started the game 4-of-19 from the field, only to wind up hitting 19 of its next 28 attempts and go ahead by as many as 23 points. That shooting shift would lead to the Bruins outscoring the Matadors XX-XX

Osborne was the top-scoring Bruin when she left the game, but forward IImar'I Thomas came alive in the second half to end up with 20.

Coach Cori Close was working with a slightly deeper rotation than the one she had at her disposal in the season-opener, as guard Chantel Horvat made her return from an injury she had been dealing with since last season. That meant Close had three scholarship players off the bench instead of two, and it turned out she needed every last one of them with the bumps and bruises the Bruins were suffering while trying to pull away.

Outside of the Osborne injury, forward Izzy Anstey grabbed her right knee and stretched it out before leaving the game two possessions later in the third quarter. Guard Kayla Owens was the next to go down with a right calf injury, but both of them returned not long after exiting.

Guard Natalie Chou, who scored eight points and posted a team-high 26 plus/minus, hurt her right ankle in the fourth quarter as well. After her teammates helped he tie her shoe tighter as she lay on the ground, Chou left the game and got some extra attention from the medical team. Neither Chou or Osborne returned.

Guard Gina Conti and forward Angela Dugalic were ruled out several weeks just before the regular season tipped off with foot and knee injuries, respectively, while Emily Bessoir tore her ACL in October. Guard Camryn Brown and Kiara Jefferson are also unavailable.

With its rotation potentially down to six players, UCLA will return to Pauley Pavilion for a matchup against Virginia on Sunday at 3 p.m.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA women's basketball stories: UCLA Women's Basketball on Sports Illustrated