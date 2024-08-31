Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Penn State

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 1 matchup between the Mountaineers and Nittany Lions.

GAME INFO

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State

FOX Broadcast Team Announced for WVU/Penn State

Uniform Combo vs. Penn State

Machine Gun Kelly to Perform Ahead of WVU-Penn State

Projected WVU Offensive Depth Chart

Projected WVU Defensive Depth Chart

THE MATCHUP

Betting Odds for West Virginia vs. Penn State

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Penn State Insider

Upset Brewing? West Virginia Feels Good About Chances vs. Penn State

James Franklin Expects to Get a 'Tough Game' from West Virginia

James Franklin Responds to Pat McAfee's Warning About Garrett Greene, West Virginia

West Virginia Hoping to Have Jacolby Spells in Week 1

Which True Freshmen Will WVU Play vs. Penn State?

Full List of Recruits Visiting West Virginia for Penn State Game

WVU Reveals Starting Right Tackle for Week 1

Neal Brown Asked About Penn State's Late TD in 2023

PREDICTIONS

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Penn State

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 8 Penn State

What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances to Upset No. 8 Penn State

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Penn State

Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 1

Fans Predict the Result of West Virginia vs. Penn State

ESPN Predicts Lousy Bowl Destinations for WVU

FEATURES

Beating Penn State Could Be the Ultimate Turning Point for WVU

WVU's Results vs. Major Programs Over Last 100 Years

WVU QB Garrett Greene Has Seen 'Double-Digit' Increase in Completion Percentage

Neal Brown Believes WVU Has 4 NFL Receivers - Who Are They?

ESPN Analyst Picks West Virginia to Win Big 12 Conference

Garrett Greene Named a Heisman Candidate by Notable Outlet

West Virginia Might Have Found Its Next Shutdown Corner

Under the Radar WVU Freshman is 'Making a Move'

SHOWS

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Penn State Preview + Prediction

Between The Eers: How West Virginia Beats Penn State

Between The Eers: Players to Watch vs. Penn State

Between The Eers: We Talkin' 'Bout Playoffs!

Between The Eers: Is WVU Ready to Contend?

PRESS CONFERENCES

WVU HC Neal Brown

WVU OC Chad Scott

WVU DC Jordan Lesley

