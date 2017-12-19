Happy Bowl Season! If you're following your team to wherever their Bowl destination is, we've got a list of restaurant and bar recommendations for nearly every Bowl host city* to check out while you're visiting. Earlier this year, we published Andy Staples's City Guides, complete with his recommendations of where to eat in many cities around the U.S. Luckily, many of those great places were chosen as host cities for Bowl Games in 2017. For the ones that weren't, we reached out to Yelp and had them send us their high rated spots within a 2-3 mile radius of the Bowl stadium. Some of those are spots for quick bites, others are restaurants and hangout spots. *The only city not on our master list is Nassau, in the Bahamas. Find links to our guides for each Bowl city below, in reverse chronological order:

January 8:

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: College Football Playoff National Championship (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

New Year's Day

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA: Sugar Bowl between No. 1 Clemson and No. 4 Alabama. (8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Rose Bowl between No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Georgia (5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA: Citrus Bowl between No. 14 Notre Dame and No. 17 LSU (1 p.m ET, ABC)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Peach Bowl between No. 7 Auburn and No. 12 UCF (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

TAMPA, FLORIDA: Outback Bowl between Michigan and South Carolina (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

DECEMBER 30

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA: Orange Bowl between No.6. Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) (Visiting Miami afterward? Here's Staples's guide to eating in Miami.)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA: Fiesta Bowl between No. 11 Washington and No. 9 Penn State (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE: Liberty Bowl between Iowa State and No. 20 Memphis (12:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA: Taxslayer Bowl between Louisville and No. 23 Mississippi State (12 p.m. ET)

DECEMBER 29

ARLINGTON, TEXAS: Cotton Bowl between No. 8 USC and No. 5 Ohio State (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

TUCSON, ARIZONA: Arizona Bowl between Utah State and New Mexico State (5:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE: Music City Bowl between Kentucky and No. 21 Northwestern (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) (More Nashville tips: Andy Staples's Hot Chicken Rankings).

EL PASO, TEXAS: Sun Bowl between Arizona State and NC State (2 p.m. EST CBS)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA: Belk Bowl between Wake Forest andTexas A&M (1 pm EST)

DECEMBER 28

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: Holiday Bowl between Michigan State and Washington State (9 p.m. EST, FOX)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS: Alamo Bowl between Stanford and TCU (9 p.m., EST, ESPN)

ORLANDO, FLORIDA: Camping World Bowl between Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State (5:15 pm EST, ESPN)

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND: Military Bowl between Virginia and Navy(1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DECEMBER 27

HOUSTON, TEXAS: Texas Bowl between Missouri and Texas (9 p.m. EST)

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA: Foster Farms Bowl between Purdue and Arizona (8:30 p.m. EST, FOX)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK: Pinstripe Bowl between Iowa and Boston College (5:15 p.m., EST, ESPN)

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA: Independence Bowl between Florida State and Southern Miss (1:30 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DECEMBER 26

PHOENIX, ARIZONA: Cactus Bowl between UCLA and Kansas State (10:00 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN: Quick Lane Bowl between Northern Illinois and Duke (5:15 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DALLAS, TEXAS : Heart of Dallas Bowl between Utah and West Virginia (1:20 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DECEMBER 24

HONOLULU, HAWAI'I: Hawai'i Bowl between Houston, Fresno State (8:30 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DECEMBER 23

MOBILE, ALABAMA: Dollar General Bowl between Appalachian State and Toledo (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Armed Forces Bowl between Army, San Diego State (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA: Birmingham Bowl between Texas Tech and USF (Noon EST, ESPN)

DECEMBER 22

BOISE, IDAHO: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl between Central Michigan and Wyoming (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DECEMBER 21

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA: Gasparilla Bowl between FIU and Temple (8 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DECEMBER 20

FRISCO, TEXAS: DXL Frisco Bowl between Louisiana Tech and SMU (8 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DECEMBER 19

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA: Boca Raton Bowl between Akron and Florida Atlantic (7 p.m. EST, ESPN)

DECEMBER 16

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA: Camelia Bowl between Middle Tennessee and Arkansas State

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO: New Mexico Bowl between Colorado State and Marshall.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: Las Vegas Bowl between Boise State and Oregon

ORLANDO, FLORIDA: Autonation Cure Bowl between Western Kentucky and Georgia state

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA: New Orleans Bowl between Troy and North Texas

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: Celebration Bowl between North Carolina A&T and Grambling State