1990s Rapper Criticizes NBA Media Star Stephen A. Smith's Coverage Of Black Players
Longtime NBA media personality Stephen A. Smith has thousands of critics.
They say he is often too loud while giving his opinion of the league, but 1990s rapper Willie D took it even further. During a recent appearance on his podcast, the rapper accused Smith of giving harsher criticism toward black players.
Smith has covered the NBA since the early 1990s, going from Philadelphia 76ers beat writer to one of the most popular analysts in the world. He is arguably the face of ESPN.
"Stephen A is just one of those dudes, he's a company man," the rapper said. "Remember when he said everyday I wake up trying to figure out how I can make some money for my bosses and then I try to figure out how much I can keep for myself ... Straight slave talk."
The conversation begins at the one-minute mark of the clip below.
Willie D, who was in the popular group Geto Boys, used Smith's coverage of former NBA player Kwame Brown. A former No. 1 pick, Brown has gained a following by making out-of-the box takes.
The rapper said Smith went after Brown more than he would have a non-black player. He even claimed, "I don't believe (Smith) loves black people."
"You know another thing I don't like about Stephen A," the rapper said. "I don't like black men who are quick to attack black men but won't have that same energy for the white man. I don't like that and he's one of those. Man, he gets tough when it's a black dude."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI.
