Back In The Day NBA

1990s Rapper Criticizes NBA Media Star Stephen A. Smith's Coverage Of Black Players

Shandel Richardson

Stephen A. Smith in 2021.
Stephen A. Smith in 2021. / Tori Lynn Schneider / USA TODAY NETWORK

Longtime NBA media personality Stephen A. Smith has thousands of critics.

They say he is often too loud while giving his opinion of the league, but 1990s rapper Willie D took it even further. During a recent appearance on his podcast, the rapper accused Smith of giving harsher criticism toward black players.

Smith has covered the NBA since the early 1990s, going from Philadelphia 76ers beat writer to one of the most popular analysts in the world. He is arguably the face of ESPN.

"Stephen A is just one of those dudes, he's a company man," the rapper said. "Remember when he said everyday I wake up trying to figure out how I can make some money for my bosses and then I try to figure out how much I can keep for myself ... Straight slave talk."

The conversation begins at the one-minute mark of the clip below.

Willie D, who was in the popular group Geto Boys, used Smith's coverage of former NBA player Kwame Brown. A former No. 1 pick, Brown has gained a following by making out-of-the box takes.

The rapper said Smith went after Brown more than he would have a non-black player. He even claimed, "I don't believe (Smith) loves black people."

"You know another thing I don't like about Stephen A," the rapper said. "I don't like black men who are quick to attack black men but won't have that same energy for the white man. I don't like that and he's one of those. Man, he gets tough when it's a black dude."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published
Shandel Richardson

SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com