6-Time NBA All-Star Surprisingly Crashes Wu-Tang Clan After-Party
Shawn Kemp put on some of the best dunking shows when he played in the NBA with the Seattle Supersonics. He was known as "The Reign Man" while teaming with Gary Payton in what many call the original "Lob City."
Recently, Kemp was part of the undercard at a show. He was brought on stage at a concert for the popular hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, drawing a huge reaction from the crowd.
Wu-Tang was one of the most iconic groups in the 1990s. It featured the likes of the RZA, GZA, Raekwon and Method Man. They were atop the rap world when Kemp was dominating the NBA. In 1994, he led Supersonics to a league-best 63 wins during the regular season. They were the overall No. 1 seed before losing to Dikembe Mutombo and the Denver Nuggets in the first round. It was the first time a No. 1 lost to a No. 8 in the playoffs.
The Sonics remained one of the league's top teams for the next few years. The peak was when they advanced to the 1996 NBA Finals to face the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. The Sonics were completely outmatched by the 72-10 Bulls, considered the best team in league history, but still made it to a Game 6 before falling.
Kemp was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers following the 1996-97 season.
