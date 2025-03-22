Alma Mater Of NBA Great Joe Dumars Goes Viral After Manager Gets NIL Deals
NBA Hall of Famer Joe Dumars used to be the most famous alum of McNeese State.
That may have changed after team manager Amir Khan became a viral sensation during the NCAA Tournament. He is the media darling of March Madness, especially after the Cowboys defeated Clemson in the first round.
Khan went viral over a team video that led to him earning a few NIL deals.
“It’s crazy. Because I never would have imagined this would have ever happened,” Khan told The Associated Press. “I appreciate them for wearing it. I appreciate all the love and support. And seeing them wearing it means a lot to me.”
Dumars played at McNeese State from 1981-85 before helping lead the Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and `90.
RILEY REMAININING POSITIVE DESPITE CRITICISM
Since dishing out Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat fans have dragged president Pat Riley amid the team downfall.
But amid the criticism, many basketball legends celebrate Riley reaching eight decades in life. Among those players was Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy, who won three championships under Riley as a member of the "Showtime Lakers." Worthy posted a video of him and his old head coach dancing together at the Lakers Showtime Reunion.
"Happy 80th birthday Riles, you had the moves at Lakers Showtime Reunion," Worthy said on Instagram.
Worthy was the 1988 Finals MVP after averaging a team-high 22 points against the Detroit Pistons, including a 38-point, 16-rebound Game 7 performance to clinch the series. This was the fourth and final championship Riley won in Los Angeles.
After this title, Riley coached the New York Knicks and Miami Heat. He reached two Finals across these two franchises, winning the 2006 title behind a legendary display from Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Riley has served as Miami's president since 2008, overseeing six Finals appearances and two titles. He boasted the creation of the Big Three with Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh, as well as two underdog Finals runs with star forward Butler.
Riley's recent lack of trades for superstars has frustrated fans, especially after the Heat's depletion since trading Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Nevertheless, his imprint on NBA history, with his success and impact on so many greats, is undeniable.
