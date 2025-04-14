Bill Laimbeer, Larry Bird Chosen Among Best White NBA Fighters Of All Time
Larry Bird and Bill Laimbeer already have earned plenty of honors.
Now, they can add another one.
During recent episode of the All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, they were named among the best white fighters to have played in the NBA. Here's what was said:
"I'm a probably go with Bill Laimbeer," former NBA player Keyon Dooling said. "Bill executed all his punches during those times ... He just didn't give a (bleep) at the end of the day. He is the guy I want down that dark alley with me."
"Larry Bird surprised me," former player Isaiah "JR" Rider said. "I looked at some old footage. He was with the (bleep).
SHAQ ADMITS TO FALSE STORY
NBA great Shaquille O'Neal once gave himself the nickname "The Big Aristotle."
He appears on The Big Podcast. He basically throws the word "big" in front of everything to describe himself.
Now, we can call him "The Big FIbber."
O'Neal recently admitted a story he told about Hall of Famer David Robinson was false. He had everyone believing Robinson refused to sign an autograph for him when he was younger. Many fell for it because O'Neal is a San Antonio native and Robinson played for the hometown Spurs.
O'Neal said he used the story to provide motivation when he played against Robinson but told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson it wasn't true.
“So I had to make something up just to make me mad,” O'Neal said. " ... And then when I came down to San Antonio and the fans start booing me — ‘Oh you’re booing me in my hometown?’ And then it was like a hatred thing for David and the Spurs. But it was all made up.”
