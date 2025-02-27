Chris Webber Gets Real On How NBA Load Management Could Negatively Affect Contracts
NBA great Chris Webber thinks the load management era is negatively impacting the past and could affect the future generation.
In recent years, the league has saw an increase in players taking off games for rest purposes. It has drawn criticism from fans and former players, who were used to strive to play a full 82-game schedule.
While speaking on "We Got Time Today" with Deion Sanders, Webber expressed how load management could change the way contracts are written.
"Pretty soon in the NBA, if we keep having time to take off and things like that, they're not going to have to guaranteed contracts," Webber said. "They're not only going to mess it up for them, but they're going to mess it up for the next generation. It's a responsibility. You're carrying a torch for those that have built this."
HAKEEM VS MAD MAX
Former player Vernon Maxwell was known as a tough guy who had a short temper during his playing days.
Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon was more of a gentle giant unless you ticked him off.
Maxwell got to see that side. The two were teammates with the Houston Rockets in the early 1990s, winning back-to-back titles in `94 and `95. During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Maxwell told the story of how he got into it with Olajuwon in the locker room.
"We was in Seattle," Maxwell said. "I'm having a bad first half, so I'm mad."
At one point, Maxwell is complaining about not getting the ball enough. That's when Olajuwon tried to calm "Mad Max."
Maxwell then basically told Olajuwon to mind his business
"I shouldn't have said that," Maxwell said. "He came in and put his hands on me. He slapped the (bleep) out of me ... Damn near killed me."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA