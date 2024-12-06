Chris Webber Reveals Player Who Paved Way For Tim Duncan, Karl Malone
When discussing signature moves in the NBA, plenty come to mind.
The Michael Jordan fadeaway. The Kareem Abdul-Jabbar skyhook. The Dirk Nowitzki step-back. The Tim Hardaway crossover. The Steve Smith baseline spin. All have gotten their due, but one move never gets the respect it deserves.
In the 1980s, center Jack Sikma was among the first big men to display a perimeter game. He did it with what NBA greats simply call the "Sikma Move."
"I'm a throw a name out that I used to love to see him play as a big man," Isiah Thomas said during an NBA panel that featured Dominique Wilkins, Smith, Chris Webber and Grant Hill. "The Sikma Move. Jack Sikma, when he was with Seattle and then Milwaukee and he would turn around on the block and give you that."
Sikma was the king of creating space with the reverse pivot. The move later became the staple for Hall of Famers Karl Malone and Tim Duncan. In 14 seasons with the Seattle Supersonics and Milwaukee Bucks, Sikma scored 17,287 points. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame 2019.
"Without Sikma, there's no Tim Duncan move, and it's no Karl Malone move," Webber said. "It's all spacing. He'd hit you with that shot first. Now, you think it's coming all night but it's off the reverse pivot. And depending on what side you're on, if you reverse pivot, you can just swing right into the post and dunk on people."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA