Colin Cowherd Take On LeBron James-Michael Jordan Ages Poorly

Shandel Richardson

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Fox Sports sports analysis Colin Cowherd with wife Ann Cowherd in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Media personality Colin Cowherd has always preferred Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

A take he made about the two from six years ago just may give James the edge. On his show, Cowherd made a bold claim about the debate.

"I saw Michael Jordan at 40 years old," Cowherd said. "LeBron is 34 years old. He will never be as good as Michael Jordan was at 40. LeBron James at 40 will not be in an NBA game six years from now."

He later added, "I don't buy stats. LeBron will be a tidal wave of stats over Michael Jordan but I'll tell you one thing LeBron will never be: he will never be as good as Jordan was at 40. No way, no how."

James is not only still dominating at 40, he has the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

BIRD, LAIMBEER PUT IN RARE COMPANY

Larry Bird and Bill Laimbeer already have earned plenty of honors.

Now, they can add another one.

During recent episode of the All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, they were named among the best white fighters to have played in the NBA. Here's what was said:

"I'm a probably go with Bill Laimbeer," former NBA player Keyon Dooling said. "Bill executed all his punches during those times ... He just didn't give a (bleep) at the end of the day. He is the guy I want down that dark alley with me."

"Larry Bird surprised me," former player Isaiah "JR" Rider said. "I looked at some old footage. He was with the (bleep).

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

