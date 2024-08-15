Denzel Washington "Rope-A-Dope'd" Ray Allen In 1-On-1 Scene From He Got Game
The movie He Got Game is one of the most iconic among those in the sports genre.
Released in 1998, it starred NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen and Oscar-winner Denzel Washington. It was directed by Spike Lee, adding to the star-studded list.
The most famous scene was Allen playing Washington in a game of 1-on-1 at the playground. While the script said Allen was supposed to win with ease, Washington had other plans.
In an interview with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Washington said he spent weeks practicing dribble left because he made Allen think he could only go right.
"I never let him see me practice," Washington said. "So if you ever go back and see the movie again, the first thing I do is start going left. He doesn't see it coming ... I let him think he was going to beat me 11 to nothing."
Simmons then asked, "So, you Rope-A-Dope'd" him?"
Washington responded, "That's correct."
It was reference to the boxing style the great Muhammad Ali used against George Foreman in 1974. Later, Lee confirmed Washington's story as true.
Lee said Washington hit a few lucky bank shots, causing Allen to signal for a timeout because he was thinking it would be an easy game.
"Denzel did not tell me but I knew that no way in the world was Denzel not going to try to score a basket," Lee said. "Because Denzel still considers himself a baller."
