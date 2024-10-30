Dikembe Mutombo Observed Muhammad Ali's Greatness At The Rumble In The Jungle
NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo bore witness to history as a child at the famed Rumble In the Jungle.
The legendary fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman took place in Kinshasa, Zaire on Oct. 30, 1974. Ali reclaimed the heavyweight title by knocking out the heavily-favored Foreman in the eighth round.
It became a monumental event for the continent of Africa. At a time when the struggle for racial justice extended to the homeland, Ali's presence and perseverance resonated with the people of Zaire.
He got the people on his side as they famously chanted "Ali boma ye!" which meant "Ali kill him!" in reference to Foreman.
One of those inspired was an eight-year-old Mutombo, whose mother snuck him in while she collected tickets.
In an old resurfaced interview on SirusXM's "Make It Plain" hosted by civil rights activist Rev. Mark Thompson, Mutombo recalled what it was like watching Ali train for the fight.
"I was one of those kids who lived a block away from the stadium," he said. "I was the tallest one."
The late Mutombo, who passed away last month after a long bout with brain cancer, credited Ali for increasing knowledge about his home country now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
"He played such a big role in my country," he said. "He put Congo on the map. How many people would have known Zaire today were it not for Muhammad Ali.
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
