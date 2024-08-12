ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Says LeBron, Durant, and Steph Trump Jordan, Magic, And Bird
ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins made a bold statement Monday on First Take.
He thinks the Olympics trio of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry are better than Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird from the 1992 Dream Team.
Before making his point, he started off with showering praise to the old heads.
"I'm gonna put a lot respect to the old heads when you talk about Larry, Magic, and Jordan," he said. "I mean you think about. Bird and Magic they saved the game of basketball. Jordan was Disneyworld to to the game of basketball. I still got J's on my feet. My closet is filled with Js. Great."
Then he went in beginning with Curry.
"When it comes to Steph, KD, and Bron, it's just different" Perkins said. "It's just different. What they done for the game of basketball. We talk about Steph Curry, right, has changed the game forever. Has completely changed the point guard position. He has given hope to all the undersized athletes in a basketball world that they could make just solely based on how he's able to move without the ball, his skill, and most importantly his shooting. The greatest shooter of all time."
Perkins says Durant is the greatest scorer.
"Then you go over to Kevin Durant," he said. "Kevin Durant in my eyes is the greatest scorer to ever touch the damn basketball. When you talk about being 7 foot, 7'1, I know he says his 6'9 but I beg to differ and when it comes down to him putting the ball in the bucket, we've never seen nothing like this in life. Again he has changed the game of basketball. That's why we're seeing guys like Victor Wembanyama at 7'4, 7'5 that's able to step out on the wing and give you two dribble pull ups, has the in and outs, and things of that nature. It's because of KD. He's efficient. He gets it done. Multiple scoring titles. Two time finals MVP. One time MVP."
Last but not least, LeBron James.
"What can we say? He's going to be eligible for his pension in about five years and he's still going strong," Perkins said. "Still one of the best players in the game. The most important player to basketball and his resume speaks for itself. "
Zachary Draves is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at zdraves1013@gmail.com and on Instagram @zdraves0633.
