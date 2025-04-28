Ex-NBA Star Clears Air Regarding Michael Jordan Controversy
Thirty years later, former Orlando Magic player Nick Anderson still has to answer the question.
In 1995, he was a member of the Magic team that handed NBA legend Michael Jordan his final playoff loss for the Chicago Bulls. During the series, Anderson made a comment about how Jordan was different after returning from his first retirement.
Jordan even wore No. 45 after donning No. 23 throughout his pre-retirement career. Anderson saying Jordan was a shell of himself became a talking point.
“I was just answering a question,” Anderson said in an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson. “The question was taken out of context. I don’t know how many games it was that MJ only had played. I think it wasn’t that many. And of course, I had a full season. He didn’t have a full season. So he didn’t have his legs like anybody else would. But, they took [it] as though I was saying, ‘Number 45 can’t play like 23.’… That was said, that’s how it was taken, so I had to live with it.”
Jordan later revealed Anderson's comments were used as fuel when the teams met the following season in the Eastern Conference finals. The Bulls swept the Magic, who were led by Shaquille O'Neal and Penny Hardaway.
Regardless, Anderson said he remains on good terms with Jordan.
“After our careers were over, me and MJ used to hang out all the time,” Anderson said. “I lived in Atlanta and you know, Charles Oakley is my ace coon boon. All of us used to go out and enjoy ourselves – eat, cold beers… you know, just hang out. Just as close as you could be.”
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Magic Johnson blasts JJ Redick after Lakers loss
Charles Barkley gets called out by TNT panel
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA