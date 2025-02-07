Former NBA Lottery Pick Clears Air About Perceived Michael Jordan Story
It was perceived Hall of Famer Michael Jordan had a personal vendetta against former NBA lottery pick Dennis Hopson when they were teammates with the Chicago Bulls.
Hopson says that was never the case.
He said Jordan played hard against everyone despite former Bulls player Scott Williams saying he made it personal against Hopson in the early 1990s.
"Scott Williams kind of pissed me off by saying that," Hopson told Back In The Day Hoops On SI. "A lot of people have showed me some thing that he said and some of things that he said wasn't true at all. Nothing was personal."
Hopson was the No. 3 pick by the New Jersey Nets in 1987. After three productive season with the Nets, he was traded to the Bulls before they became a dynasty in the `90s. The Bulls won six championships in eight years under Jordan's reign.
Hopson was on the first Bulls team to win a title that defeated the Magic Johnson-led Lakers in 1991 but had nothing but love for his time playing alonside Jordan during that time.
"Nothing was personal," Hopson said. "Let's put it this way: Michael Jordan was a competitor ... At the end of the day, Michael Jordan played hard against everybody. It was just in his DNA. The beautiful thing about competing against him was that he made you better."
