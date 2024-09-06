Former NBA Player Gives Great Response To Anthony Edwards Saying `90s Were Less Talented
NBA All-Star and Olympic medalist Anthony Edwards recently caused a stir when he said the league is more talented today than in the past.
He even went far as questioning the athleticism from the 1980s and `90s. In short, Edwards was saying today's players are bigger, faster and stronger.
Edwards isn't alone. Gilbert Arenas made similar statements in the past. These opinions are usually based on offensive ability.
But what about defense?
That's the question former Miami Heat player Grant Long posed during an interview with Back In The Day Hoops On SI. While Edwards, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are putting up crazy points and dunks, what about the other side of the ball?
"If these players today are so skilled, how come we're not seeing it on the defensive end," Long said. "If they got all of this speed and quickness and all the attributes that we didn't have, where is the defense? Where is that?"
Long, who played 15 seasons with the Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and others, feels the mentality among players today has change. The focus is solely on outscoring the opponent rather than stopping them.
"What we had in the 80s and 90s, this group has redefined what competitive is," Long said. "Being competitive meant, I'm going to try to stop that guy in front of me from scoring his average. Now being competitive is, `Ok, if you score 20, I'm going to score 30."
Does Long have a point?
