Four-Time All-Star Points Out The Difficulties NIL Presents In College Basketball
Penny Hardaway is now seeing it from the other side.
He played college basketball during a time many felt players should have been paid. Now as a coach, he sees how NIL has impacted the NCAA game.
During an appearance on the Zach Randolph and Tony Allen podcast, he said he feels it has made players try less.
“I'm witnessing it because I'm in the middle of it," Hardaway said. "It's taken the hunger out of the game."
Some college players are now making millions. Hardaway believes it decreases their drive to play in the NBA.
"Most guys are saying, `Hey, man, I ain't caring about the league,"' Hardaway said. "If I can get two million back to back, `I can just ride off in the sunset. I can go look at the league a little bit. If it don't work, I've got this money to fall back on. They're looking at it as fall back money. They ain't even thinking, `I've got to grind this year to get to the league."'
Despite the criticism, Hardaway said he is thrilled about players getting paid. He just hopes the public sees the coach's viewpoint.
"They took the love out of the game, man," Hardaway said. "I’m happy these young men are getting money, but it’s taking the love out of the game from a coach’s point of view.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
