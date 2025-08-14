Back In The Day NBA

'He Got Game' Star Slams Current Sports Media Culture

Shandel Richardson

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington is no stranger to the NBA. In the 1990s, he starred in "He Got Game." It is one of the most iconic basketball movies in history. He played the role of the father of Jesus Shuttlesworth, who was portrayed by Hall of Famer Ray Allen.

Washington, who has also starred in movies such as Training Day and Glory, recently stepped out of his realm to discuss the sports media. He was overly critical of the likes of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless, who are often give hot takes on athletes.

"Too much talking. Everybody's got an opinion," Washington said. "We live in a world of opinion-aires."

Washington sounded like the athletes who feel the media aren't in a position to criticize because they haven't played at a high level.

"Everybody's sitting around getting fat, thinking they know how to do it," Washington said. "Just because you can sit behind a desk and chit chat doesn't mean you can do a damn thing. Come get up here with me and let's find out. Come in get in the gym with me."

PAUL PIERCE SHOWS LOVE FOR NBA GREAT

NBA great Paul Pierce is one of the greatest scorers in league history. He helped lead the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008. He finished with 26,397 points, which is 18th all-time. Pierce was known for his footwork that allowed him to create space against defenders.

He recently credited that skill to one of the most overlooked scorers in NBA history: Kiki Vandeweghe.

"He got buckets," Pierce said on a podcast. "People don't even know about Kiki. He was a huge influence."

Vandeweghe had his best years with the Denver Nuggets during the 1980s. He averaged a career-high 29.4 points in the 1983-84 season. That carried over to his time with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is generally regarded as the first player to utilize the step-back jumpshot.

"If you don't know who Kiki Vandeweghe is, watch his YouTube," Pierce said. "He was always one of those players who had great footwork. He always taught the game really well. I got a lot of stuff from him going to those minicamps. He had tremendous footwork."

