In Load Management Era, Michael Jordan Once Went Full Speed In Charity Game
There are frequent instances of today's superstars taking the night off for rest purposes.
They like to call it "load management," so they are ready for the more meaningful postseason. This tactic was unheard of in the 1980s and `90s. Barring injury, players often competed the entire 82-game schedule.
It even carried over until the offseason. Magic Johnson used to hold a celebrity game every summer that included mostly NBA superstars. Some went far as calling it the league's real All-Star game.
Then there was a young Michael Jordan going all out in a charity game in 1985 at Horton Fieldhouse in Bloomington, Ill. Tickets for the event were just $5 but Jordan still delivered a worthy show. He scored 71 points.
EX-NBA PLAYER TAKEN TO TASK OVER PLAYER RANKING
Former NBA player Brandon Jennings recently caused a stir with his pick for best small forward in Milwaukee Bucks history.
He made his choice of Khris Middleton while speaking on the Gilbert Arenas podcast. Middleton is no doubt one of the top players to ever wear a Bucks uniform. He helped them win a title playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021.
"He got it done," said Jennings, who also played for the Bucks during his career. "He had big shots. He hit big shots. We don't get there without Khris Middleton. It took 50 years. We've been waiting 50 years."
The pick was met with backlash from fans. Other top Bucks small forwards are Marques Johnson and Glenn Robinson.
Johnson's son, Josiah, was among those to chime in. He posted a pic of his father's accolades and jersey hanging in the rafters at the Bucks arena.
Johnson was a five-time All-Star, first-team All-NBA once and second-team twice. Middleton is a three-time All-Star but has never made an All-NBA team.
The Bucks took Robinson with the No. 1 pick in the 1994 draft. A two-time All-Star, he had his best years in Milwaukee while playing alongside Ray Allen and Vin Baker. He and Allen led the Bucks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2001, falling in seven games to Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Robinson trails Middleton on the Bucks' career scoring list but mainly because of fewer seasons in Milwaukee.
Sure, today's players still make appearances as such. There's the Drew League and Rucker Park, but it is more for show and social media clout.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
