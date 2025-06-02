Indiana Pacers Legend Goes Viral For Well Wishes To Cancer-Stricken Fan
The Indiana Pacers are trying to win the first NBA title in franchise history when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals.
While most of the talk centers around the court entering Game 1, Pacers legend Reggie Miller is making news outside of basketball. A Pacers fan shared a touching story about Miller reaching out to her brother, who lost a bout with cancer.
Here's what the post read: "Reggie Miller is such a genuinely good person who loves Indiana and our fans. He took the time back in 2022 to read and respond to an article I sent him about my brother after he passed from cancer. Always love forever to Reggie."
Miller took time to help the family mourn the death. It was just another example of why he is among the fan favorites in the state of Indiana. He ranks up there with ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and WNBA star Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.
While Miller was unable to bring home a championship, he did take the Pacers to the Finals in 2000. They lost to the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers. Miller was also responsible for taking Michael Jordan to a rare Game 7 in the playoffs when the Pacers lost to the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference finals.
