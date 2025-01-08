Injury-Plagued `90s NBA Star In Awe Of LeBron James' Longevity
Grant Hill was once destined to become the NBA's next superstar.
He was well on the way after sharing the Rookie of the Year award in 1995 and becoming a perennial All-Star. It all changed when an ankle injury in 2000 slowed his promising career. Hill enjoyed a lengthy career but was never the same after the setback.
Which brings us to LeBron James.
Hill recently spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson about James' longevity. James has played most of his 22-year career without major injury.
“He takes care of his body and he works like he’s trying to make the team," Hill said.
Hill also said he admires James' "professionalism, work ethic and intellect." He added, "he's just a smart guy and he knows the game."
And James has shown no signs of slowing down.
“He may not do it like he once did it, but he just knows how to get it done," Hill said. "He knows how to make the right reads, he picks and chooses his spots. It’s impressive what he’s done throughout his career with his longevity, but maybe it’s more impressive to what he’s doing now.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA