Isiah Thomas Recalls Being Reduced To A Jump Shooter Because Of Physical Threat

Shandel Richardson

Unknown Date; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Detroit Pistons guard #11 ISIAH THOMAS in action against the Chicago Bulls at the Palace of Auburn Hills. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright 1992 Imagn Images
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas was a member of the 1980s "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons, one of the most intimidating teams in league history.

Years before, Thomas himself was intimidated during his rookie season in 1980. It occurred after Thomas got a little too flashy in his first game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Thomas, who was the No. 1 pick that season, told the story during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

"The first game against Milwaukee, I'm playing against Quinn Buckner," Thomas said. "I remember like the first two, three plays, I get by him and I go down the lane and make a layup."

Isiah Thomas tells a story about his first NBA game vs the Milwaukee Bucks! 🔥#isaiahthomas #story #shorts #NBA #Pistons #detroitpistons

Posted by Justin Paden on Wednesday, February 26, 2025

This was during a time when NBA enforcers like Hall of Famer Bob Lanier existed. There was no way Lanier was going to accept a young buck coming into the lane whenever. So he made an example of Thomas later in the game.

"I come back down the lane again and Bob Lanier," Thomas said. "I'm up in the air and he caught me in the air and sat me down He said, `Look, don't come down here no more.' My jumpshot got real good then. Because when he caught me, when he hit you it wasn't a gentle whoomp. They put that force behind them. As a little dude, you feel that."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

