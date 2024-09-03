Isiah Thomas Responds to X Posting With "I Will Address This In My Documentary..."
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas plans to address why he was left off the All-NBA teams after he turned 26.
The question was raised on X by the user @Antwonomous. After he reached 26, Thomas still helped guide the Detroit Pistons to three straight NBA Finals. He won two championships in the process.
Thomas responded to the post by stating, "I will address this in my Documentary; the timing is fascinating indeed,"
The Pistons won the championship in 1989 and 1990 with Thomas as point guard. They had a formidable backcourt with Thomas and Joe Dumars.
Over the course of those two seasons, Thomas missed only three games. He averaged 16.6 and 15.3 points respectively over those two seasons. He also averaged 8.3 and 8.4 assists during the same span.
After the 1987 and 1988 seasons, Thomas was voted second-team All-NBA. In 1989 and 1990 he was left off completely. The first two point guards both years were Earvin "Magic" Johnson and John Stockton.
Thomas was a 12-time NBA All-Star, but was only selected All-NBA first team three times. He was selected to the second team twice, the final election was in 1987.
For his career, Thomas averaged 19.2 points and 9.3 rebounds. He retired after having played in 979 regular season games over 13 seasons. He was also voted to the 75th NBA Anniversary Team. Thomas was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back In the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook