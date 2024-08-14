Isiah Thomas Takes The Present Over Past In Team USA Vs Dream Team Debate
Isiah Thomas, who played against all of the 1992 Dream Team members, said Tuesday they would lose to today's Team USA.
Thomas said The Dream Team did not face the level of competition this year's team did.
"The current Team USA, would easily beat the (1992 Dream Team)," Thomas said on social media. "They shined back then because there was no competition,,,,The current team is better structured, so I think they would win."
The 1992 team rolled through Barcelona, facing only nine NBA players on other rosters. During their undefeated campaign in Paris, The Avengers faced 61 NBA players,. The games were more difficult.
The legacy of the 1992 team has tarnished a bit over recent years. The fact the current Team USA is relying on their superstars to win is something the 1992 team never had to worry about. Starters would play less. They would not have to work as hard.
The world has caught up to the Americans when it comes to basketball. The days of the U.S. walking through international games without a challenge is over, Team USA has to count on players like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to play well into the final quarter, with minimal rest.
This is much different than 1992 when Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson played the first 10 minutes in blowouts.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back in the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
