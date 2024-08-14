Back In The Day NBA

Isiah Thomas Takes The Present Over Past In Team USA Vs Dream Team Debate

Isiah Thomas said The Avengers would beat The Dream Team due to the level of international competition they are used to playing against. The Dream Team only faced nine NBA players during their romp through Barcelona.

Scott Salomon

February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Isiah Thomas during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
February 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; NBA great Isiah Thomas during the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Isiah Thomas, who played against all of the 1992 Dream Team members, said Tuesday they would lose to today's Team USA.

Thomas said The Dream Team did not face the level of competition this year's team did.

"The current Team USA, would easily beat the (1992 Dream Team)," Thomas said on social media. "They shined back then because there was no competition,,,,The current team is better structured, so I think they would win."

The 1992 team rolled through Barcelona, facing only nine NBA players on other rosters. During their undefeated campaign in Paris, The Avengers faced 61 NBA players,. The games were more difficult.

The legacy of the 1992 team has tarnished a bit over recent years. The fact the current Team USA is relying on their superstars to win is something the 1992 team never had to worry about. Starters would play less. They would not have to work as hard.

The world has caught up to the Americans when it comes to basketball. The days of the U.S. walking through international games without a challenge is over, Team USA has to count on players like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to play well into the final quarter, with minimal rest.

This is much different than 1992 when Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson played the first 10 minutes in blowouts.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Back in the Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook.

X: @BackInTheDayNBA

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL