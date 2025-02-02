NBA Champion With Dallas Mavericks Ties Would Have "Vetoed" Luka Doncic Trade
Former NBA player Avery Johnson has strong ties to the Dallas Mavericks.
He coached the Mavericks from 2005-08, leading them to the NBA Finals in `06. So, naturally, he had a reaction to the Luka Doncic trade to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.
Johnson, who now is an analyst for CBS Sports, spoke about the situation Sunday morning.
"It's been weird because my phone early this morning was blowing up," Johnson said. "I was sleeping when the trade went down. I must have had 80 text messages from not only folks here in Dallas but people all across the country. My initial reaction was, `Wow."'
Johnson, who won a title with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, said it seems this deal was in the works "weeks ago." He also said he would have avoided making this deal. He lumped Doncic in the same category as Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Jayson Tatum as one of a kind players.
When asked if he would have made the trade, here's what Johnson said:
"Absolutely not, no way," Johnson said. "Luka is 25 years old. Sure, there has been some situations defensively where he can improve ... But this type of talent doesn't come around that many times in a lifetime. Anthony Davis is 31. Kyrie is 32 ... I probably would've vetoed this trade. I'm not sitting in that chair any more."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
