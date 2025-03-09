NBA Great Scottie Pippen Perhaps Had Best Rivalry With Patrick Ewing
Many think the beef between Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing ended in 1994.
It actually continued two seasons later.
They were first linked when Pippen stood over Ewing after a thunderous dunk but it continued to the `96 after their next playoffs encounter. The clip is below:
Here's a look at the earlier dunk that started it all in the 1994 Eastern Conference semifinals. After the dunk, here was the call from Marv Albert, "Whoa, a facial. Scottie Pippen, in the face of Patrick Ewing, who didn't appreciate it."
BIRD VS KORVER?
The Internet is full of knowledgeable information.
It's also a place for erraneous claims.
That was displayed with a recent meme of NBA great Larry Bird and Kyle Korver. It suggested Bird would be the equivalent to Korver in today's game.
No way.
Korver had a solid career as one of the best 3-pointers in league history. That was the major asset of his game: score from the arc and create opportunities for others because of his shooting. In 2015, he was a key cog in the Atlanta Hawks having the best record in the Eastern Conference. He was an All-Star that season. Korver also helped LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers reach the NBA Finals in 2018.
Bird, who also an elite 3-point shooter, was much more than that. He was among the league's best rebounders and facilitators while also being able to score off the dribble. Bird's 1985 MVP season is arguably one of the best ever when he averaged 28.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists.
Unlike Korver, Bird was far more well rounded.
