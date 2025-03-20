NBA Greats Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan Blast Load Management Era
Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson played during a time before NBA stars took days off for rest.
It's become a common theme nowadays but Jordan and Johnson recently spoke about today's load management era in the league. Both expressed their feelings in an appearance on Byron Scott's Fast Break podcast.
"It's a difference now and fans see it," Johnson said. "And fans are reacting to load management. They don't get to see their stars. I was with Michael Jordan and he says, `They have got to do something about this load management. It's hurting the game."'
Jordan played 82 games nine times in his 15-year career, including his final season in 2002-03. Johnson played at least 77 games nine times while he played.
"Five or six times throughout his career, he didn't miss one game," Johnson said of Jordan. "We wanted to play in every game. Because if I thought we were going to lose, shoot, I'm getting in there.
LOOKING BACK AT PACERS-KNICKS IN `90s
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers had one of the most fierce rivalries in NBA history during the 1990s.
They met six times in the playoffs in the decade, providing some legendary moments. These series were so intense that winning wasn't enough. They wanted to physically harm each other because things were so heated.
Former Pacers forward Antonio Brown said they wanted to defeat every opponent but it was more when facing the Knicks.
"I just wanted to be the [Chicago] Bulls but the Knicks, I wanted to fight those dudes," Davis told Back In The Hoops On SI. "I didn't care about winning, losing. I just wanted to fight them. I just wanted to beat their heads in."
The rivalry, which featured stars Reggie Miller, Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Detlef Schrempf, started with the Knicks eliminating the Pacers in the first round of the 1993 playoffs. The Knicks won again the following year in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals. The rivalry reached new heights when the Pacers broke through by winning in seven games in the 1995 conference semifinals. The series featured Miller's infamous eight points in nine seconds in Game 1.
"Those were some crazy battles," Davis said. "Those guys were the epitome of playing tough and playing together and having each other's backs. It was crazy to be in that situation where it was like the mecca of basketball coming to the Midwest playing the little Pacers."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA