NBA Insider Compares Cooper Flagg To Generational Talent From 1990s
Dallas Mavericks draft pick Cooper Flagg is considered a generational talent in the NBA. Now, he is being compared to another once in a lifetime prospect. NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh of Yahoo! Sports said Flagg has the potential to be the next Kevin Garnett.
"I think if he hits his ceiling, he's KG," Haberstroh said on the Bomani Jones Show. "If [Garnett] is the Big Ticket, this guy is the Big Login. That's this generation's KG."
Garnett was drafted fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 1995 while Flagg was taken No. 1 last week. Garnett was the first high school player drafted since Darryl Dawkins.
"I think he's got full skill-set like KG does," Haberstroh said. "The competitiveness, the two-play, the ability to play point forward. I just think he's real deal."
AN UNBREAKABLE RECORD
Utah Jazz guard John Stockton was unable to get past Michael Jordan to win a title in the 1990s. They lost to the Chicago Bulls in 1997 and 1998. Stockton ended a legendary 19-year, Hall of Fame career without a ring.
That didn't prevent him from leaving the game with two of the most unbreakable records in history. He retired as the all-time leader in steals (3,265) and assists (15,806).
"That assist record will never be broken," former NBA player Olden Polynice said during an appearance on Byron Scott's podcast. "Assists and steals, they'll never be broken. We talk about all these stats. That one will never be broken."
“I would have to average 12 or 13 assists for the next 20 years in order to catch him.” -Chris Paul on breaking John...
The records are so unattainable because of Stockton's consistency over the years. He averaged at least 11 assists in nine seasons. He was among the league's steal leaders in every season. San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul, who is second all-time in assists, 3,307 behind. He would have to play at least five more seasons to catch Stockton.
"When we were in New Orleans and I was coaching Chris Paul," Scott said. "He looked at Stockton's assists for his career. And this is probably Chris' fourth or fifth year in the league. He said, `Coach, I would have to average 12 or 13 assists for the next 20 years in order to catch him."
Posted by OG Props on Tuesday, June 24, 2025
