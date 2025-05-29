Legendary NBA Point Guard Details Tyrese Haliburton's Scariest Feature
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton continues proving his doubters wrong as the postseason develops.
His most recent groundbreaking performance showcased the budding superstar, as he recorded 32 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, and four steals with zero turnovers. Haliburton's all-around game is reminiscent of the old style of point guard, focused on facilitating rather than being a pure scorer.
Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, a dominant figure in the late 1980s with the "Bad Boy Pistons," lauded Haliburton as a hybrid of the "old" and "new" types of point guards.
"He's capable of doing both but his main goal is to facilitate, control tempo, make others better," Thomas said to Back in the Day on SI. "Then when he needs to, he can get you 30. If my teammates are not getting 30 or if my teammates are having an off night, then I can step up and I can help my teammates that way as opposed to I take all the shots, I hold the ball for 20 seconds and nobody gets to play."
Thomas also attributed his development to Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, a staple of old-school basketball with his coaching days dating back to 1989.
“He's kind of a throwback," Thomas said. "At the same time, he's got a throwback coach. It brings it all together and Carlisle, being a Chuck Daly disciple, is blending in not only some Chucky Daly but a little Bob Knight with his passing game. It's all working for him and Haliburton is in the best position he can possibly be in."
