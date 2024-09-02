NBA's Anthony Edwards And NFL's Justin Jefferson Set To Recreate Iconic Sports Photo
NBA legend Kevin Garnett makes up half of one of the most iconic photos in sports history, alongside retired NFL wide receiver Randy Moss.
The two Minnesota sports icons swapped jerseys and the ball of their respective sports for a photoshoot. It debuted in an issue of Sports Illustrated Kids, capturing that era (2000).
Fast forwarding more than 20 years, two of the hottest players in the NBA and NFL, Anthony Edwards and Justin Jefferson, are recreating it. Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves star, is fresh off a summer winning a gold medal with Team USA while Jefferson, the Minnesota Vikings wideout, is looking to build off the historic start to his career.
Here's a behind-the-scenes photo of the shoot:
This recreation is bringing together NBA and NFL fans, who are ecstatic to see the full release in the coming months.
Here's what NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith had to say about Garnett's modern NBA criticism:
One legend confident in their era of basketball is Garnett, who went on record saying, "I don’t think anybody in this generation could’ve played 20 years ago." Not many agreed with Garnett's bold claim, including NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith.
“You can't tell me that a LeBron [James] at 6'9" 260 [pounds] couldn't deal with the physicality of the old days because he would've been hurting people," Smith said on his show. "Steph Curry could've played in the old days because you just don't teach shooting ability like that… LeBron James? Any era.”
In Garnett's defense, it's unclear whether he was referring to anyone still in the league or younger stars, such as Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic. While the physicality of today's NBA is decreased from the early 2000s, the talent is also significantly improved.
