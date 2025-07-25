Back In The Day NBA

Rapper Ice Cube Makes Obscure Claim After First Michael Jordan Encounter

Shandel Richardson

Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube reacts before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Ice Cube reacts before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA great Michael Jordan had a lot of qualities during his career. He was known as a fierce competitor. He always wanted to win. He was ferocious on both sides of the ball.

But one unknown aspect about him was his hands. According to rapper and Big3 founder Ice Cube, Jordan had the softest touch. The two first met at Nike event in 1997. Cube was surprised by the handshake.

"I remember he shook my hand and it felt like baby foot" Cube said. "It was soft as (bleep). I'm like, "you ain't did an inch of work a day in your life.' My daddy's hands feel like cheese graters. Your hands feel like baby wipes."'



Cube couldn't believe it, especially considering how hard Jordan worked to become perhaps the greatest player in NBA history. He was nearly annually the league's leading scorer during the 1980s, becoming the face of the league. Jordan is credited for taking the game to global heights. He reached his peak during the `90s when he led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in eight seasons. The only two seasons without a ring were when Jordan retired to play baseball and when he returned at midseason in 1995.

But Ice Cube mostly remembers the soft hands.


"He's 6-6 so it was big," Cube said. "It felt like a pillow grabbed. I said, `damn, you did nothing but bounce a basketball in your (bleeping) life."'

MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE

ESPN shines light on Wilt Chamberlain

NBA great shows love for Steph Curry

President Obama gives All-Time NBA starting five

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here