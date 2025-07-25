Rapper Ice Cube Makes Obscure Claim After First Michael Jordan Encounter
NBA great Michael Jordan had a lot of qualities during his career. He was known as a fierce competitor. He always wanted to win. He was ferocious on both sides of the ball.
But one unknown aspect about him was his hands. According to rapper and Big3 founder Ice Cube, Jordan had the softest touch. The two first met at Nike event in 1997. Cube was surprised by the handshake.
"I remember he shook my hand and it felt like baby foot" Cube said. "It was soft as (bleep). I'm like, "you ain't did an inch of work a day in your life.' My daddy's hands feel like cheese graters. Your hands feel like baby wipes."'
Cube couldn't believe it, especially considering how hard Jordan worked to become perhaps the greatest player in NBA history. He was nearly annually the league's leading scorer during the 1980s, becoming the face of the league. Jordan is credited for taking the game to global heights. He reached his peak during the `90s when he led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in eight seasons. The only two seasons without a ring were when Jordan retired to play baseball and when he returned at midseason in 1995.
But Ice Cube mostly remembers the soft hands.
"He's 6-6 so it was big," Cube said. "It felt like a pillow grabbed. I said, `damn, you did nothing but bounce a basketball in your (bleeping) life."'
